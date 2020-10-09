It’s officially playoff season.
It’s win or or go home time, everything is on the line. And with every team hosting playoff games, it gives an added advantage.
Whether you’re allowed in the stadium or not, find a way to at least watch from the outside as history takes place on Saturday.
Here are the capsules for the opening week of playoff games in the area.
*Jackson has a first-round bye and will play next Saturday, October 17 at Alumni Stadium against the winner between Centennial and Tri-Valley.
South Point (0-5) at Wellston (4-2), Saturday, 7 p.m.
Three Players to Watch: Wellston — Jeremiah Frisby (QB), Jon Garvin (RB), Chase Ingalls (WR); South Point — Malik Pegram (QB), T.J. Wong (RB), Darryl Taylor (WR)
Preview: It was possibility this game wasn’t going to happen after South Point had a small COVID-19 scare and canceled its game against Ironton. But everything is clear and it’ll make the trip to Wellston. South Point has scored 47 points all season (9.2 points per game), and given up an average of 39 points a game. That bodes very well for Wellston, whose running game finally got on track against Vinton County. It should continue on Friday.
Meigs (3-3) at Oak Hill (2-4), Saturday, 7 p.m.
Three Players to Watch: Oak Hill — Conor Dickens (RB), Brandon Beam (RB), Alex Firpo (RB); Meigs — Wyatt Hoover (QB), Abe Lundy (RB), Dillon Howard (WR)
Preview: Meigs is a team that likes to throw the football. However, the Marauders’ usual starting quarterback, Coulter Cleland, missed last week’s game with a broken collarbone and the offense sputtered to a win — the unit had five turnovers, three of which were interceptions. That bodes well for the Oaks’ defensive unit, which is looking for a bounce-back performance. Oak Hill’s trio of Conor Dickens, Alex Firpo and Brandon Beam combined for 37 carries, 164 yards and two scores in last week’s loss to Waverly. That trio, along with Brock Harden and Cameron Kerns, will be up for the challenge.
Union Local (1-5) at Vinton County (3-3), Saturday, 7:00 p.m.
Three Players to Watch: Vinton County — Braylon Damron (QB), Zack Radabaugh (RB), Elijah Williams (RB); Union Local — Carter Blake (QB), Jaksan Price (RB), Carter Loase (WR)
Preview: Although Union Local has hung pretty tough in its last four games, they have all resulted in losses. Additionally, the Jets have given up at least 30 points in those games. However, even in their lone victory, the offense gained just 250 total yards. It’s all about ball control this week for the Vikings, run the ball and convert third downs. Start fast and keep your foot on the pedal until the final play.
