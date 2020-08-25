WELLSTON — Perhaps no team in the area has more reasons to be excited than Wellston, and it's understandable why.
Last year, the Golden Rockets finished 7-4 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2006. On top of that, they graduated just eight seniors meaning that a ton of experienced players are back in the fold.
Meaning that now is the time for Wellston to take the next step.
"We were really making some gains in the weight room before the pandemic hit. But after we were able to come back from the pandemic, I was honestly shocked at how good of shape our kids were in after 2-3 months of nothing," Wellston coach Mike Smith said. "They took it upon themselves to keep themselves in shape, which told me everything I needed to know about the level of commitment and discipline this group has."
A couple changes have been made within the team, but none bigger than under center.
After R.J. Kemp totaled over 15 touchdowns last season, he made the decision to use his talents outside of the numbers, moving to running back/receiver.
That now puts junior Jeremiah Frisby as the team's quarterback this year.
"R.J. had been talking about switching positions since he felt he would be more useful on the outside. Me and him had a talk, he expressed his wanting to move to the outside, so I told him to go for it," Smith said. "Jeremiah will take over the offense and it probably works out for the best. R.J. is the better athlete, but I think Jeremiah is the better quarterback and I think this allows us to go to another level."
Kemp will take over backfield duties alongside fullback Jon Garvin. Meanwhile, on the outside at receiver, Hunter Smith with his 6-foot-5 frame is back alongside Chase Ingalls, who missed the final nine games of the year with a shoulder injury.
The combination of those three in space make for a dangerous trio with the speed of Kemp and Ingalls with the height of Smith, who caught nine touchdowns last season.
"We have some serious speed with our receivers and should be able to take the top of our defenses quite a bit," Smith said. "And if we can do that, that opens up our running game especially with Garvin who is just a bulldozer on the field. Our offense can be special, and that's because these seniors are special as well."
Up front is where the Golden Rockets suffer a little bit with the losses of Josh Bodey and Zach Howell.
But on the flip side, Brock Eggers, Jarrod Wilbur and Garrett Warnock return to the line. They'll be joined by Payton Downard and Lawrence Louderback alongside a handful of other linemen.
That same group also goes both ways and make up the defensive line as well.
"We're undersized, but we were the same way last season and we made it work by using our speed," Smith said. "It'll be much of the same this year, we just have to get off the ball and make our move first. Those guys up front are a strong group, a little less experienced than last year but they'll catch on quickly."
Garvin, Eggers and a rotation of players man down the linebacker spots while Ingalls, Kemp, Smith and others handle business in the secondary.
Additionally, watch for Easton Riley at linebacker to make a big impact and give Wellston more options defensively.
"He's had a great summer and looks really good especially for not playing last season," Smith said. "He's shown to be a hard player to block at 6-foot-2 and a little over 200 pounds. I like what he's brought to the table for us and has shown an aggressive side, which you can never have too much of.
"Another thing for us is that we have a couple noseguards over 300 pounds and they're not easy to block. They'll command a lot of double teams and that opens hole for your linebackers to make plays. We're in a good spot, much better than last year now that these kids have had a year in the system."
Making the playoffs was a big deal last season. But Smith will point out, that was last season.
And now that every team will make the playoffs, if they choose, it's all about the next step which is winning a playoff game.
Maybe even two.
"If we get the right draw and stay healthy, we can accomplish something that's never been done at Wellston before," Smith said. "We want to win the conference and we'll probably have to go undefeated to do so. But the end goal is always to playoffs and now is our time to win a game or two."
Wellston opens its season on Friday at River Valley.
