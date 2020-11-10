OAK HILL — On Thursday affternoon, the Southern Ohio Conference officially released its all-conference football teams.
Waverly’s Haydn’ Shanks was named the SOC II’s Offensive Player of the Year while Northwest’s Brayden Campbell and Eastern’s Dillion Mattox shared the same honor in the SOC I.
In his senior year, Shanks led the Tigers to an 8-1 mark while throwing for 2,574 yards and 31 touchdowns. The signal caller completed 67.2 percent of his pass attempts.
Meanwhile, Campbell led the Mohawks to a 6-3 finish and the program’s first-ever outright SOC I title at 5-0. Mattox was the maestro of an Eastern offense that won five games and never scored less than 20 points.
The Defensive Player of the Year award was split between two names in the SOC II — Waverly’s Zeke Brown and West’s Eli Tilley. That award in the SOC I went to Northwest’s Evan Lintz.
Lineman of the Year honors were awarded to Northwest’s Caleb Crabtree in the SOC I and Wheelersburg’s Blake Richardson in the SOC II. Waverly’s Chris Crabtree is the SOC II Coach of the Year while Northwest’s Bill Crabtree took that honor in the SOC I.
Shanks and Brown were joined with first-team all-SOC honors by teammates Will Futhey, Phoenix Wolf, Spencer Pollard, Penn Morrison, Andrew Welch and Jaxson Poe.
Joining the eight players from Waverly on SOC II’s first-team from Oak Hill was Brock Harden, Conor Dickens, Flint Barger and Cameron Kerns.
Harden finished the season with 68 rushes for 355 yards and four touchdowns as part of Oak Hill’s run-heavy offense. He added 45 tackles from his linebacker position.
Dickens ended the season with 73 carries for 517 yards and a team-high five touchdowns, alongside 49 tackles and two interceptions defensively.
Kerns as the team’s fullback managed to carry the ball 53 times for 232 yards and two touchdowns, while piling up 44 tackles on defense.
Barger was the leader of the offensive and defensive line, and piled up 31 tackles and four tackles for a loss on the year.
Also earning first-team honors were Wheelersburg’s Matthew Miller, Gage Adkins, Josh Clark and Carson Williams, West’s Ryan Sissel, Luke Bradford and Luke Wroten, Valley’s Ty Perkins and Devin Willey, and Minford’s Elijah Vogelsong and Matthew Risner.
Leading the SOC II second-team was Oak Hill’s Brandon Beam and Evan Fisher.
Beam finished as the team’s leading rusher with 94 carries for 540 yards and four touchdowns, while also adding five catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns. On defensive, he had 40 tackles and an interception for a touchdown.
Fisher was a new cog on the offensive and defensive line, but made a huge impact with 24 tackles, seven tackles for a loss and a pair of sacks.
Second-team honors in the SOC II were also earned by Waverly’s Wyatt Crabtree, Mark Stulley and Brock Adams, Wheelersburg’s Jake Gregg, Eli Swords and Kenny Sanderlin, Minford’s Tait Walker, and Valley’s George Arnett.
In the SOC I, joining Campbell, Crabtree and Lintz with first-team honors were teammates Wyatt Brackman, Alex Baer, Kaden Zumbro, Dakota Secrest and Hunter Townsend.
That group is joined by Eatern’s Logan Clemmons, Bryce Myers, Jake Tribby and Kyle Beasley, Symmes Valley’s Luke Leith, Eli Patterson, Levi Niece and Josh Ferguson, East’s Leviticus Justice, Austin Baughman and Landehn Pernell, Notre Dame’s Caleb Nichols, Dylan Seison and Logan Emnett, and Green’s Ethan Huffman.
Second-team honors in the SOC I were earned by Northwest’s Connor Lintz, Zane Gilley and Waylon McGlone, Eastern’s Wyatt Hines, Matt Conley and Malik Harris, Symmes Valley’s Grayson Walsh and Derek Crum, East’s Keagan Jackson and Ethan Rase, Notre Dame’s Amari Harmon and Carter Campbell, and Green’s Ethan Hayslip and Kaleb LaFollette.
