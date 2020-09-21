JACKSON — Miami Trace once had a 14-7 lead in the first quarter of the game on Friday, and Jackson quarterback Jacob Winters was out for the game with an injury.
Then Evan Spires stepped under center and Jackson didn't miss a beat the rest of the night.
Spires finished the night with four touchdowns as the Ironmen scored 41 unanswered points for a 48-14 victory over the Panthers.
"Evan is a the jack of all trades," Jackson coach Andy Hall said. "He hadn't played running back in a while, yet he's blossomed all year doing so. And now all of a sudden he had to set in at quarterback and he didn't miss a beat."
The Ironmen struck first as Winters connected with Tristan Prater on a 16-yard pass for a 7-0 lead.
Miami Trace answered back with the next two scores as Weston Melvin found Gage Miller and Josh Gilmore on 11 and 30-yard touchdown catches for a 14-7 Panther lead.
It was all Ironmen the rest of the way though.
Spires took over under center and found Prater on a 33-yard touchdown to tie the game 14-14.
Then Treylan Davis hauled in his first touchdown of the season on a 24-yard toss from Spires for a 20-14 lead at halftime.
"We made some adjustments at halftime to take a little pressure off of Evan," Hall said. "But he continued to go through his progression, make the correct reads and fire away. He played phenomenally."
Spreading the wealth out, Spires connected with Holden Blankenship on a 38-yard touchdown pass.
Hunter Webb proceeded to score two of the next three touchdowns, sandwiched between Prater's third touchdown catch of the night, a 15-yard strike from Spires.
In total, Spires finished 8-of-10 for 195 yards and four touchdowns, in addition to 70 rushing yards and an interception on defense. Winters was 2-of-3 for 19 yards and threw a touchdown before leaving the game.
Webb had seven carries for 65 yards and two scores.
Prater ended the night with six catches for 97 yards and three touchdowns, Blankenship has two catches for 61 yards and a touchdown while Davis had a touchdown catch as well.
Up next
Jackson plays its final home game of the season on Friday as it hosts Hillsboro in FAC action.
