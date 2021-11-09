T.J. Carper

Vinton County head coach T.J. Carper was named Co-Coach of the Year in the TVC after leading the Vikings to the most wins in a single season since 2004. 

 Photo Credit/John Mankin

McARTHUR — It was primarily a two-horse race in the TVC between Nelsonville-York and Vinton County, though it was the Buckeyes who came out on top with the conference crown. 

The TVC released its all conference team with the Buckeyes' Leighton Loge winning honors as TVC Defensive Player of the Year while Meigs' Coulter Cleland was named Offensive Player of the Year. 

Nelsonville-York's Rusty Richards and Vinton County's T.J. Carper split honors as Co-Coaches of the Year. 

Representing Vinton County on the conference list was Zayne Karr, Gabe Raschke, Blake Brown, Dawson Brown, Broc Moore, Brady Woltz and Caiden Collins. 

On the list for Wellston was Isaac Molihan, Evan Brown, Peyton Downard, Gage Downard, Zach Wilbur and Brenton Breech. 

Rounding out the TVC list is Nelsonville-York's Nathan Martin, Tucker Levering, Dominik Robson, and Hunter Sadler, Athens' Landon Wheatley, Marcus Stevers, Luke Brandes, Alex Pero and Derrick Walsh, Meigs' Morgan Roberts, Andrew Dodson, Griffin Cleland, River Valley's Michael Conkle, Andrew Huck and Gary Truance and Alexander's Jordan Schultz and Isaac Walker. 

