Vinton County's Zayne Karr finished the game with two rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown in the Vikings' 48-22 victory over River Valley on Friday. 

 Photo courtesy Don Fucci

BIDWELL — Fresh off a program building win over Athens, the Vikings added another milestone to the season.

With its offense running wild, the Vikings scored the most points in a game since 2017 with a 48-22 victory over River Valley on Friday.

Elijah Williams got the Vikings on the board first with a 20-yard rushing touchdown, followed by a five-yard touchdown run from Zayne Karr on the next drive to put them ahead 14-0.

Following a River Valley touchdown, the Vikings responded as Braylon Damron threw a five-yard touchdown pass to Zack Radabaugh for a 20-7 lead.

River Valley got on the board with a touchdown, but Vinton County answered back as Radabaugh found paydirt on a 32-yard scamper and a two-point conversion push the lead to 28-14.

River Valley fumbled and after the Vikings recovered, Damron threw a 10-yard touchdown to Karr, upping the lead to 34-14 at halftime.

Coming out of the half, the Vikings continued to pile on and Williams found the endzone for the second time on an 11-yard touchdown run.

The Raiders put up their final touchdown of the evening, and the Vikings followed suit as Karr scored a 40-yard rushing touchdown, his third touchdown of the evening to put a bow on the game.

Up next

Vinton County returns homes for TVA action against Alexander on Friday.

