BIDWELL — Fresh off a program building win over Athens, the Vikings added another milestone to the season.
With its offense running wild, the Vikings scored the most points in a game since 2017 with a 48-22 victory over River Valley on Friday.
Elijah Williams got the Vikings on the board first with a 20-yard rushing touchdown, followed by a five-yard touchdown run from Zayne Karr on the next drive to put them ahead 14-0.
Following a River Valley touchdown, the Vikings responded as Braylon Damron threw a five-yard touchdown pass to Zack Radabaugh for a 20-7 lead.
River Valley got on the board with a touchdown, but Vinton County answered back as Radabaugh found paydirt on a 32-yard scamper and a two-point conversion push the lead to 28-14.
River Valley fumbled and after the Vikings recovered, Damron threw a 10-yard touchdown to Karr, upping the lead to 34-14 at halftime.
Coming out of the half, the Vikings continued to pile on and Williams found the endzone for the second time on an 11-yard touchdown run.
The Raiders put up their final touchdown of the evening, and the Vikings followed suit as Karr scored a 40-yard rushing touchdown, his third touchdown of the evening to put a bow on the game.
Up next
Vinton County returns homes for TVA action against Alexander on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.