Vinton County’s Zack Radabaugh finished with four total touchdowns in the Vikings’ 33-13 victory over Belmont Union Local on Saturday.

 Photo Credit/Brian Lintala

McARTHUR — Vinton County had been waiting 16 years just for a playoff game, home or away.

Now it can successfully check that off the list, and it can check one more thing off the list as well.

The Vikings got a bit of a test in the first half, but scored 20 unanswered in the second half to earn its first-ever home playoff win with a 33-20 victory over Belmont Union Local on Saturday.

The Viking defense also came through in a big way, forcing five turnovers.

Zack Radabaugh got the night started as he took the double reserve and sprinted 32 yards for the touchdown and the 7-0 lead.

Union Local responded as Carter Blake connect with Carter Loase on a touchdown pass to tie the game 7-7.

The Jets then took the lead as Blake found the endzone on a two-yard score, putting them ahead 13-7.

However, the Vikings answered on the next drive as Radabaugh took the double reserve again and found the endzone from 16 yards out to tie game 13-13 at halftime.

It was all Vikings from this point on.

They took to the air to start the third quarter, and Braylon Damron threw a 74-yard dime to Radabuagh, putting the Vikings ahead 19-13.

Radabuagh wasn’t finished yet though. Following an interception from Zayne Karr, Radabuagh took the pitch to the outside, found a hole and galloped 64 yards up the left sideline for the touchdown that put them ahead 27-13 following a successful two-point try.

The defense made another play as Blake was sacked, and fumbled the ball allowing Boomer Herold to pick it up in stride before dashing 43 yards for the touchdown to put the finishing touches on the win.

Blake and Loase hooked up against for another touchdown connection in the fourth quarter.

“It was a back-and-forth in the first half, and the guys found out right away they were playing a good football team,” Vinton County coach Travis Bethel said. “But our playmakers found a way and made a huge impact in the second half coming up with four interceptions on defense. We fought through and made the plays when we needed to.”

Up next

Vinton County hits the road on Saturday and plays at. No. 5 seeded Gallia Academy.

