The temperature is slowly dropping outside, which is fantastic. But on the gridiron, the competition is really beginning to heat up.
Remember, 16 teams in each region make the playoffs this season. So, truthfully, four wins should just about do the trick.
For some teams, they’re playing for a top four seed — and playing to host possibly two home games — while the race for those 14, 15, and 16 seeds are going to get chaotic.
As for week seven in the area on the gridiron, three of the four teams took home victories, moving closer and closer to a playoff berth.
Vinton County 45, River Valley 0
The Vikings had no trouble at all establishing their dominance up front on the line and throughout the evening, pitching a shutout over the Raiders in TVC action.
After a 7-0 lead to end the first quarter, the Vikings piled on 21 points in the second to essentially put the game on ice and remain undefeated in conference play.
The Vikings racked up 345 yards rushing, led by 13 carries for 156 yards and a touchdown from Gabe Raschke.
Zayne Karr had himself a night as well, carrying the ball 22 times for 134 yards and three touchdowns. He additionally threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to River Hayes.
Braylon Damron had a relatively quiet night under center, allowing his backs to do all of the damage. But he got in on the fun with a 30-yard touchdown pass to Caiden Collins.
Vinton County (5-2) will travel on Friday for TVC action in a battle of the undefeated conference teams at Nelsonville-York.
Jackson 62, Washington 27
Jackson put the pedal to the medal and never let off once, scoring at least 14 points in every quarter on its way to a wipeout of Washington.
Although the Ironmen committed three turnovers on offense, the defense forced four turnovers on the evening and scored 17 points off of them.
Jacob Winters was locked in all night, going 10-of-13 passing for 194 yards with four touchdowns and an interception. He also ran for 96 yards.
Nolan Johnson ran the ball four times for 92 yards and two scores, while Eli Broermann had 24 rushing yards and two touchdowns also.
Drew Bragg had two catches for 53 yards and a touchdown, while Holden Blankenship, Cade Wolford and Brodie Butcher each had a touchdown catch.
Jackson (6-2) hits the road for FAC action for a first-place showdown against Miami Trace.
Wellston 49, Athens 24
These two teams didn’t meet up last season due to COVID, but Wellston left absolutely no doubt who the superior team was on Friday.
Spearheaded by a 20-point second quarter burst, the Golden Rockets notched a huge TVC victory over the Bulldogs to remain a game back in the conference standings.
Isaac Moilhan finished 11-of-19 passing for 216 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. He also had 34 yards rushing and two more scores.
Gage Downard had eight carries for 45 yards and a touchdown.
Zach Wilbur had two catches for 93 yards and two touchdowns, while Brenton Breech had three catches for 78 yards and a touchdown.
Wellston (4-4) is home on Friday for TVC action against Meigs.
Minford 45, Oak Hill 0
Things didn’t work out so well for the Oaks as they hit the road and fell to the Falcons for the first time since 2018.
No stats were reported for the Oaks.
Oak Hill (1-7) hits the road for SOC II action at Portsmouth West on Friday.
