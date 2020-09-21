MCARTHUR — Heartbreak knows no time limit, and Vinton County found out that hard lesson on Friday.
Pushed to double overtime, the Vikings fought hard but suffered a 17-14 loss to Nelsonville-York after Alec Taylor drilled a 28-yard field goal for the win.
Vinton County was in complete control in the first half as Broc Moore scored the game's opening touchdown on a three-yard run.
Then Braylon Damron connected with Zack Radabaugh on a 15-yard strike in the right corner of the endzone, pushing the lead to 14-0.
However, it was all Buckeyes in the second half. It started with Jared Justice finding the endzone on a five-yard scamper to cut the lead down to 14-7.
Then the Buckeyes went into the bag of tricks as Drew Carter found Ethan Douglas, who then pitched it to Mikey Williams for the hook-and-ladder for a 65-yard touchdown to tie the game.
That pushed the game to overtime, and double overtime where Taylor's kick sealed the victory for the Buckeyes.
Up next
Vinton County hits the road for TVC action at Alexander.
