Last week, Vinton County ended an eight-game losing streak to Unioto and started 1-0 for the first time since 2013.
They continued that momentum with a 20-0 shutout victory over Crooksville on Friday, the Vikings’ first 2-0 start also since 2013.
Leading the charge for the Vikings was Zayne Karr, who muscled and chopped his way toward a career-high 22 carries for 162 yards and a touchdown.
Codey Colley and Braylon Damron also found the endzone for a rushing touchdown each as the Vikings piled up 299 yards on the ground.
Defensively, the Vikings contained the Ceramics to just 77 total yards and forced three turnovers.
The Vikings return to action on Friday for their first road game of the season in Glouster to face D-VII power Trimble.
Ironton 13, Jackson 10
1.4 seconds was all it took to go from the biggest upset of the season to the biggest heartbreak of the season.
Jackson’s Ethan Crabtree kicked a 28-yard field goal to give the Ironmen a 10-7 with 1.4 seconds left in the game.
However, there was some magic in the air and three laterals later, Ironton’s Ty Perkins found a seem up the right side of the field and took it 72 yards for the game-ending kick return touchdown.
Jacob Winters finished with 22 carries for 136 yards, while Cade Wolford added 12 carries for 18 yards and a touchdown.
The Ironmen additionally outgained the Tigers 205-175.
Jackson (1-1) will attempt to get back in the win column on Friday at home against D-IV powerhouse Licking Valley.
Piketon 43, Wellston 13
Piketon wanted revenge for its previous two losses to the Golden Rockets, and it didn’t take its foot off the gas for a second.
With that motivation combined with its level of experience and an uptempo offense, the Redstreaks had no trouble moving past the Golden Rockets in non-conference action.
The Golden Rockets were outgained 546-253 and the victim of an aerial assault from Piketon’s Levi Gullion, who threw for 341 yards and five touchdowns.
Isaac Molihan managed 19 carries for 100 yards and touchdown, while Zach Wilbur caught four passes for 72 yards and a touchdown.
Jeremiah Frisby finished 11-of-21 for 99 yards with a passing touchdown.
Wellston (1-1) hope to get back in the win column on the road Friday for non-conference action at Minford.
Fairland 55, Oak Hill 7
The Oaks fell victim to the speed and big play ability of the Dragons, dropping their home opener.
Early in the game, Garrett McKinniss intercepted a pass that set up Darrick Boogs for a three-yard touchdown to tie the game 7-7.
But it was all Dragons from there as they piled on the next 48 points, cruising to the victory.
Max Gentry had 10 carries for 54 yards for the Oaks, who totaled just 73 yards of offense on the evening.
Oak Hill (0-2) will go for its first win of the season on Friday back at home against Rock Hill in non-conference action.
