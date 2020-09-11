Game of the Week
Alexander (0-2) at Wellston (2-0), 7 p.m.
Three Players to Watch: Wellston — Jeremiah Frisby (QB), Hunter Smith (WR), Chase Ingalls (WR); Alexander — Xander Karagosian (QB), Jagger Cain (RB), Logan Neal (RB)
Wellston on offense: The Golden Rockets struggled offensively, but was able to get some momentum generated with a touchdown pass from Jeremiah Frisby to Hunter Smith to give Wellston the lead for good. They played tight, maybe it was just first home game nerves. The good new is that’s out of the way and now it can just play.
Wellston on defense: While the offense gave Wellston the lead last week, it was the defense that put the game away with a pair of pick-sixes from Chase Ingalls and Jarrod Wilbur. The Spartans have relied on their running game in the both contests, only to see themselves on the losing end. Maybe that’s the key is just allowing them to stick to their bread and butter. After all, Wellston is only allowing nine points a game.
Alexander on offense: Last season, the Spartans were blanked. Goose-egged. Shutout. It was an 8-0 ball game, but one the Golden Rockets walked out victorious. This year, the Spartans are averaging 9.5 points, not a good sign going up against a team allowing under double digits. The offensive line has to set the tone, if not, it’ll be a long evening.
Alexander on defense: The Spartans have shown they can be thrown on, and that’s not a good sign. Frisby can air the ball out and has weapons on the outside who make plays. The Spartans’ secondary will get a lot of action, and if they can get their hands on a couple passes for extra possessions, that will be the difference maker.
Washington (0-2) at Jackson (2-0), 7 p.m.
Three Players to Watch: Jackson — Jacob Winters (QB), Tristan Prater (WR), Treylan Davis (TE); Washignton — Ethan Rogers-Wright (QB), Calum Brown (WR), Tanner Lemaster (TE)
Preview: Washington is the one team on paper from a skill position standpoint that can somewhat matchup with Jackson inside of the FAC. However, the Blue Lions just laid an egg to Chillicothe after falling to Minford by one point in their season opener. But the intangibles Jackson possesses are way too much for the Blue Lions to handle. Granted then Blue Lions have some size that matchup, but the speed of the Ironmen simply will be too much. Washington has never beaten the Ironmen since forming the FAC, don’t look for that change come Friday.
Vinton County (1-1) at River Valley (0-2), 7 p.m.
Three Players to Watch: Vinton County — Braylon Damron (QB), Broc Moore (RB), Zack Radabuagh (RB)
Preview: River Valley is averaging nine points a game this season, and allowing 40 points. If you saw the stream against Wellston, the Raiders have a lot of trouble defending the deep ball and dealing with a physical front four. While Vinton County isn’t a pass heavy team, it does possess the ability to throw, evidenced by last week’s win over Athens. It should be back to the basics and a strong running game should get the job done for the Vikings.
Oak Hill (1-1) at Wheelersburg (2-0), 7 p.m.
Three Players to Watch: Oak Hill — Brandon Beam (RB), Conor Dickens (RB), A.J. Harrison (DB); Wheelersburg — Jake Gregg (QB), Matthew Miller (WR), Kenny Sanderlin (LB)
Preview: It was last year against Oak Hill that Wheelersburg suddenly turned into ... well ... Wheelersburg again. This time around, there is no figuring it out. Both teams have established who they are and their identities, now its about who has more weapons in their arsenal. Oak Hill’s secondary will see a lot of actions as Gregg isn’t afraid to show off his arms and find his receivers in open space. Meanwhile, Oak Hill has three keys to victory this week: don’t turn the ball over, convert third downs and force at least three turnovers.
