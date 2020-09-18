GAME OF THE WEEK
Wellston (3-0) at Athens (1-2), 7 p.m.
Three Players to Watch: Wellston — Jeremiah Frisby (QB), Jon Garvin (RB), Hunter Smith (WR); Athens — Joey Moore (QB), Brayden Whiting (WR), Peyton Gail (WR)
Wellston on offense: Jon Garvin has to be a man amongst boys this week. Whether its the run game, screen plays or blocking, he has to make plays for 48 minutes. Keeping the score low is paramount, and chewing time off the clock is a must. Additionally, red zone scoring is key which means just throw the ball up to Hunter Smith and let him make a play.
Wellston on defense: The secondary is going to in for the game of their lives. They remember last year getting torched by Moore and company to the tune of a 34-18 loss. The Bulldogs won’t run so it’s all about the pass rush and coverage this week. If they get to Moore early and often, you’ve got a chance.
Athens on offense: The Bulldogs style of offense is not going to change, they are going to throw the ball at least 30 times. And it’s worked like a charm against Wellston as the Golden Rockets haven’t defeated the Bulldogs since 2008. No need to fix a system that isn’t broken.
Athens on defense: Contain Jeremiah Frisby and keep him in the pocket. Frisby is a really good athlete, even more dangerous on the run as he has the ability to get in the open field and make defenders miss. If he can’t create outside of the pocket, Athens’ chances of victory increase.
Miami Trace (3-0) at Jackson (3-0), 7 p.m.
Three Players to Watch: Jackson — Jacob Winters (QB), Cade Wolford (RB), Evan Spires (RB); Miami Trace — Weston Melvin (QB), Jayden Lebeau (RB), Josh Gilmore (WR)
Preview: The formula remains the same for Jackson week in and week out as its shown to be superior to its FAC counterparts. The running game is too strong, the offensive line gets off the ball quicker and the defense is swarming faster than last season. Miami Trace’s Jayden Lebeau is a good running back who has his work cut out for him this week. The passing game has to be more effective than ever if the Panthers want to pull the upset.
Alexander (0-3) at Vinton County (2-1), 7 p.m.
Three Players to Watch: Vinton County — Braylon Damron (QB), Zayne Karr (WR), Elijah Williams (WR); Alexander — Alexander — Xander Karagosian (QB), Jagger Cain (RB), Logan Neal (RB)
Preview: The more Vinton County throws the ball, the better its chances are to continue this roll its on. Plus, Alexander just gave up four passing touchdowns to Wellston last week so the formula for victory seems to have already written itself. The Vikings have found some balance and the confidence of Damron as an overall quarterback continues to grown by the snap. That trend should continue come Friday.
Minford (2-1) at Oak Hill (1-2), 7 p.m.
Three Players to Watch: Oak Hill — Brandon Beam (RB), Brock Harden (RB/K), Flint Barger (DT); Minford — Elijah Vogelsong (QB), Matthew Risner (WR), Drew Skaggs (WR)
Preview: Remember last year? The kick that nearly broke Minford, and made Oak Hill? It’s still fresh in the Falcons’ minds and they want revenge. The question now becomes can they be as physical than the Oaks up front. While last week against Wheelersburg was less than ideal, it was the same way last season and it prepared the Oaks for a similar style since Minford plays a spread also. This will be interesting.
