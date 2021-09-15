GAME OF THE WEEK
Athens (1-3) at Vinton County (2-1), 7 p.m.
Three Players to Watch: Athens — QB Landon Wheatley, RB Luke Brandes, WR Alex Pero; Vinton County — QB Braylon Damron, RB Zayne Karr, DB River Hayes
Preview: Athens is coming into this game hungry with revenge on its mind. Remember last season? Vinton County ended a road losing streak to the Bulldogs dating back to 1995, before any of the players in Friday’s game were born. Vinton County has had two weeks to prepare for this showdown as it opens up TVC play since last week’s game against Meigs was canceled. Athens isn’t as pass heavy as it has been in recent years, but they’ll still fling around. This could come to the final possession.
Wheelersburg (2-2) at Jackson (2-2), 7 p.m.
Three Players to Watch: Wheelersburg — QB Bryson Stamper, RB Eric Lattimore, TE Caleb Arthur; Jackson — QB Evan Spires, RB Jacob Winters, LB Grant Mastin
Preview: Considering both teams after coming off a loss, this one feels more important than usual. Both teams open conference play next week, so regaining some momentum is beyond necessary. The Pirates have had their offensive struggles as they’re trying to find their identity, meanwhile the Ironmen are trying to find that right balance. Don’t expect the points to rack up too much, 20 points might be more than enough.
Oak Hill (1-3) at Nelsonville-York (1-3), 7 p.m.
Three Players to Watch: Oak Hill — RB Braylon Howell, RB Aidan Hall, DE Evan Fisher; Nelsonville-York — QB Drew Carter, RB Hudson Stalder, WR Makhi Williams
Preview: Both teams are coming off their first wins of the season. However, the landscape of both teams are completely different. The Buckeyes have returning starters back from last year up front and at the skills positions, as opposed to the Oaks who somewhat lack in that area. Nothing will be pretty about this, just two teams being physical in the trenches. The difference is Carter, who has a lethal arm and speedy receivers on the outside.
Wellston (1-3) at Alexander (2-2), 7 p.m.
Three Players to Watch: Wellston — QB Jeremiah Frisby, RB Isaac Molihan, LB Tucker Ervin Brenden Mullins; Alexander — QB Jordan Schulz, RB Jagger Cain, RB Landon Hornsby
Preview: To make a long story short, both teams need this win for one reason and one reason only: confidence. Wellston has been gashed on defensive in the running game, while Alexander is inexperienced across the board. This begins Wellston’s defense of its TVC championship as it opens conference play. This could be low scoring as both teams have struggled offensively, so it might come down to who makes the first turnover.
