It’s all come down to this in the final week of the high school football regular season.
Two conference champions will be decided at Jackson travels to Chillicothe for the FAC title, and Wellston could win the TVC if it takes care of Vinton County at C.H. Jones field.
Additionally, Oak Hill aims to spoil Waverly’s perfect season and force the Tigers to split the SOC II title with Wheelersburg if the Oaks pull off the upset.
Here are capsules for each game on Friday:
Vinton County (3-2) at Wellston (3-2), 7 p.m.
Three Players to Watch: Vinton County — Braylon Damron (QB), Broc Moore (RB), Zack Radabaugh (RB); Wellston — Jeremiah Frisby (QB), Jon Garvin (RB), Hunter Smith (WR)
Preview: Wellston is trending down after back-to-back losses, meanwhile Vinton County regained some momentum following a shutout over Alexander. All the pressure is on Wellston as it remains the only undefeated in conference play, so the chance to make history is at its fingertips. Vinton County has an advantage as its hasn’t lost to Wellston since 2012. The running game is the key, whoever can get to the second level consistently has the advantage.
Jackson (5-0) at Chillicothe (4-1), 7 p.m.
Three Players to Watch: Jackson — Evan Spires (QB), Tristan Prater (WR), Treylan Davis (TE); Chillicothe — Kam Smith (QB), Joel Barnes (WR), Isaac McCory (LB)
Preview: This is the game Chillicothe has been waiting for every since beating Washington because it believes it has the best chance to beat Jackson. But the Ironmen haven’t missed a beat with Jacob Winters being out with injury. Spires has stepped in under center and thrown for over 400 yards and eight touchdowns. But on the flip side, Chillicothe’s Kam Smith has also thrown eight touchdowns in the past couple of games. This should be a good one between two talented and athletic teams.
Oak Hill (2-3) at Waverly (5-0), 7 p.m.
Three Players to Watch: Oak Hill — Darrick Boggs (QB), Brandon Beam (RB), Braylon Howell (TE); Waverly — Haydn Shanks (QB), Will Futhey (WR), Phoenix Wolf (WR)
Preview: While all the pressure is on Waverly, the Tigers have shown they can handle it with one point victories over Wheelersburg and Granville, games in which they trailed in the fourth quarter. Oak Hill has to maintain ball possession and melt the clock. The running game has to get going and be consistent. Meanwhile on the defensive side of the ball, the Oaks’ secondary better be prepared because they’ll see around 40 passes thrown throughout the game.
