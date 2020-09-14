WELLSTON — Maybe it's a personal thing, but Wellston's defense really enjoys playing Alexander.
The Spartans mustered little offense and couldn't stop Wellston's offense as the Golden Rockets racked up 34 second half points on their way to a 40-0 victory on Friday.
After a scoreless first quarter, Alexander threw a backwards pass that turned into a fumble which was recovered by the Golden Rockets.
On the next play, Jeremiah Frisby connected on a 23-yard touchdown pass to Chase Ingalls for the only score of the first half.
A light switch was flipped during halftime and the Golden Rockets completely took off.
It started with Frisby calling his own number and finding paydirt from seven yards out pushing the lead to 14-0 following a successful two-point conversion.
Wellston recovered a high Alexander snap at the Spartan five-yard line on the next possession, and Frisby called his own again to score on a six-yard touchdown run for a 21-0 advantage.
Frisby then showed off the arm and threw a 29-yard touchdown strike to Hunter Smith on the next possession, pushing the lead to 27-0.
The Golden Rocket defense made a play and R.J. Kemp came down with an interception, and Frisby found Smith again for an 11-yard touchdown.
The final touchdown came late in the fourth quarter as Isaac Molihan connected on a 15-yard touchdown pass to Zach Wilbur in the left corner of the endzone to cap the game and victory for the Golden Rockets.
Up next
Wellston hits the road on Friday at Athens for TVC action.
