WELLSTON — In the most bizarre of years, Wellston took advantage of it and made school history in the process.
For the first time ever, Wellston found itself in back-to-back playoff games and this time, it brought home its first-ever win with a 42-8 drilling of South Point on Saturday.
The Golden Rockets used a stout defensive performance, while relying on the running game on the offensive side.
R.J. Kemp got the night started with a seven-yard touchdown run, followed by the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Isaac Molihan took the snap under center and found paydirt on a 22-yard run, pushing the lead to 16-0 after a successful two-point try.
Then the defense got in on the fun, and Jarrod Wilbur intercepted a pass before rumbling down the field 55 yards for the touchdown for a 22-0 halftime lead.
Wellston poured it on in the second half, leaving no doubt it was moving on.
Jon Garvin crossed the goal line for a one-yard touchdown. Then it was the defense's turn to make a play and Gage Downard recovered a fumble and dashed 45 yards to the house for a 36-0 lead.
Molihan connected on a seven-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Smith, before South Point scored a touchdown in the final minute to close the game.
The Golden Rockets managed just 199 yards of total offense, but held South Point to 137 totals yards, including -7 rushing yards on 28 carries.
Up next
Wellston advances to the second round, and travels to play at Johnstown-Monroe on Saturday.
