BIDWELL — It's almost like Wellston never left the 2019 season.
Its efficiency and play-making ability showed to be way more than River Valley could handle as the Golden Rockets breezed by the Raiders 41-6 on Friday.
Wellston scored all 41 points in the first half as the offense racked up more than 300 yards of total offense.
R.J. Kemp got the night started with a five yard touchdown run to put it ahead 6-0 early in the first quarter.
The defense came up with a big play itself as it had River Valley back up to the one-yard line. The Golden Rockets forced a fumble, which was recovered by Jarrod Wilbur in the endzone for a touchdown. a successful two-point conversion pushed the lead to 14-0.
Making his first start under center, Jeremiah Frisby got in on the action and found a streaking Kemp up the left sideline for a 67-yard touchdown.
Jon Garvin later bulldozed his way to a two-yard touchdown, which make the score 28-0.
Then it was Chase Ingalls' turn to get in on the fun, and he took a jet sweep to the right sideline and scored from nine yards out. He later rounded out the scoring for the Golden Rockets as him and Frisby connected on a 13-yard touchdown pass to put the icing on the cake.
Frisby threw for over 200 yards and two touchdowns, while Kemp added a pair of touchdowns as well.
Up next
Wellston plays its home opener on Friday against Nelsonville-York.
