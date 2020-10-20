JOHNSTOWN — For three quarters, Wellston hung right with Johnstown-Monroe and pushed the Johnnies to the brink of elimination.
But the Golden Rockets couldn’t get out of their own way as they committed four turnovers on the evening and ended their playoff run with a 31-6 loss in a Division V second round game on Saturday.
After the Johnnies’ Wes Myers scored the opening touchdown, the Golden Rockets answered back as Jeremiah Frisby threw a touchdown pass to Hunter Smith in the right corner of the endzone, bringing the score to 7-6.
With the score at 10-6 entering the fourth quarter, Wellston was aiming to bust through for another score but it wasn’t meant to be.
Meanwhile, Myers found the endzone three times in the fourth to seal the game and end Wellston’s season.
The Golden Rockets round out the season 5-3, ending as TVC champions and earned their first-ever playoff victory.
They say goodbye to 13 seniors, including Hunter Smith, R.J. Kemp, Jon Garvin, Chase Ingalls, Brock Eggers and Jarrod Wilbur.
