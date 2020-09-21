FOOTBALL — All week, Wellston prepared itself for the TVC showdown against Athens and its stout passing attack.
Then COVID-19 struck at Athens, and the Golden Rockets had to switch gears on a dime and luckily found Gallia Academy who was willing to make the trip and play on Saturday.
Or rather, maybe it unluckily found Gallia Academy as the Blue Devils marched into C.H. Jones Field and handed Wellston a 19-14 loss, its first of the season.
“Our kids played incredibly hard. These are the kind of games that are tough since there’s no preparation or anything, it’s just square up and see what happens,” Wellston coach Mike Smith said. “But our problem was we didn’t convert in the redzone. We had a few trips there but failed to convert and it’s tough to win ball games like that.”
Despite a few tough possessions, Wellston was able to move the ball effectively behind Jon Garvin and its running game.
However, every possession ended up empty. Gallia Academy suffered the same fate with empty possessions, but it made one exception.
On its opening drive, the Blue Devils marched 68 yards in seven plays before finding the endzone as Noah Vanco connected with Zach Belville for an 11-yard touchdown catch for a 7-0 lead, which remained so all the way to halftime.
“We missed some blocks and a few assignments inside so we just talked about that and straightened out those things,” Smith said. “There’s no film or anything to watch so you’re adjusting on the fly and hoping it’s enough.”
It took a couple more possessions, but Wellston finally pieced a drive together and Jeremiah Frisby connected on a 40-yard touchdown to Chase Ingalls that cut the lead down to 7-6.
Wellston later faced a 4th-and-17 to start the fourth quarter, and Frisby found Hunter Smith, who shook off a Gallia Academy defender for a 23-yard touchdown that gave Wellston a 14-7 lead.
Although Frisby came up with an interception on the next Gallia Academy drive, it resulted in a punt, and the Blue Devils took advantage of the stop.
Vanco connected with James Armstrong on a screen pass, and Armstrong did the rest as he outraced the Wellston defense 63 yards to the endzone, cutting the lead down to 14-13.
It was the Blue Devils’ defense’s time to make a play, and they came through by forcing and recovering a fumble, shifting all momentum back to their side.
Later facing a fourth down, Vanco went deep and threw up a prayer that landed right in the arms of Armstrong for a 34-yard completion.
Four plays later, Armstrong found paydirt from 13 yards out to give the Blue Devils the lead, and ultimately the game.
“When you have an athlete like Armstrong, it makes life a little easier. We had him locked up for the most part but he made a great catch on fourth down that we couldn’t recover from,” Smith said. “He got loose a couple times and made plays in the open field.
“There’s no much I would have changed because our kids played their guts out and left everything on the field. We just didn’t capitalize on some chances and it got us. Gallia Academy is a good football team, and we have nothing to hang our heads about.”
Up next
Wellston returns home on Friday for a non-conference matchup with Fort Frye, who hasn’t lost in the regular season since a 6-0 defeat to Northridge back on September 1, 2017.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.