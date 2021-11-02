IRONTON — It’s a literal David vs. Goliath type of feel, however, it didn’t end very well for the underdog this time around.
Facing Ironton in the playoffs for the second time in three years, Wellston gave it its best shot, but the two-time state runner ups were simply too much to handle.
The Tigers advanced with a 49-6 victory, ending the Golden Rockets’ season with a 5-6 record.
“Overall, they’re just bigger, stronger and deeper than we are. That’s all there is to it,” Wellston coach Mike Smith said. “We were missing a few guys, but if I’m being honest, I’m not really sure how much it would have helped. Ironton is one heck of a football team and program, but we have nothing to be ashamed of either.”
Wellston continues to be trending upward in the direction of building a winning program as this marks the third straight season it has made the playoffs — the first time in school history that has happened.
What’s even more impressive is making it in after losing one of its best senior classes and a 1-3 start to the season on top of the that.
“We still had a good season. Not a great one, but a good one, and we have a lot of kids coming back, so that’s kind of the silver lining to all of this,” Smith said. “Making the playoffs is special. But, we tell our kids all the time that we don’t want this to be an occasion, we want it to be the norm.
“We’ve had great success in doing just that ever since I’ve been here. So we’re growing and we hope it stays that way.”
Ironton scored all of its points in the first half, including a touchdown at the buzzer to end the first half.
Wellston got its lone score of the game with 3:51 left in the fourth as Isaac Molihan connected with Evan Brown for a 24-yard touchdown to close out the game.
“We managed to win four out of our last five games to make a playoff push, and we got a little better in the process,” Smith said. “That’s what you look for, those little improvements because you’re not going to win a state championship every year.”
Now comes the tough part, as 12 seniors officially depart from the program after being a part of laying a foundation for the future of Wellston football.
“Only two seniors who started in this game played in that game three years ago and have been a part of the last three playoff teams,” Smith said. “Hopefully that’s something they’ll remember forever and they can hang their hat on. They’re a special group of seniors for sure. They worked hard, give it their all and never quit.”
