LOGAN — Just because 2020 has been one of the strangest, most-out-of-whack years in recorded history, that doesn’t mean at least a few things still don’t stay the same.
The Logan Chieftains were certainly made aware of that Friday night as they finally got their season underway against Jackson.
Quarterback Jacob Winters was as impressive as advertised, throwing three touchdown passes and running for two more as the Ironmen departed Hocking County with a 48-14 victory that ended more than four hours after it got underway.
The Chieftains moved the ball decently all night, playing a lot of the game on Jackson’s side of the field.
But, while Logan had more first downs (18 to 13), ran more plays (a whopping 76 to 39), outgained the Ironmen on the ground (157-146, thanks to Jackson losing nearly 40 yards as the result of bad snaps from center) and only had 13 fewer total yards (346-333) than their opponents, Jackson hit a number of big plays and took advantage of Logan’s inexperience.
Despite an extended possession on which the Chieftains ran 11 plays sandwiched around a punt the Ironmen muffed for a turnover, a penalty on third-and-1 at the Jackson 19 halted a promising drive for the Chieftains.
Then, with junior Evan Spires breaking a 35-yard run to set things up, Winters took the ball on a sweep around right end and found his way into the end zone from 35 yards out for a 7-0 lead with 5:20 left.
Late in the quarter, senior Macon Perrill picked off an Ian Frasure pass in the flat and took it 54 yards to the house untouched for a 14-0 edge with 2:10 left in the stanza.
After play resumed following a lengthy weather delay, the Chieftains were able to come out and finish off what ended up being a 10-play, 80-yard drive with a 3-yard scoring run by junior Traten Poling with 9:05 left in the second period.
The TD pulled Logan within 14-6 but the Chieftains were unable to attempt an extra point kick due to a bad center snap.
But the joy of getting right back into the game after the long weather delay didn’t last long. Statistically, it lasted just 26 seconds.
On Jackson’s first play of the ensuing possession, Winters teamed up with junior Tristan Prater on a deep ball that went for 53 yards before Winters scored on a 12-yard run up the middle to make it 21-6 with 8:39 left in the half.
Logan had a couple good drives later in the second period but turned the ball over on downs at the Jackson 17 and then missing a 36-yard field goal with 1:24 left.
On the first play after the missed FG, Winters again went deep to a ridiculously wide-open Prater who hauled in the bomb a good 30 yards behind Logan coverage to easily complete an 80-yard scoring play with 1:11 left in the half. Logan blocked the PAT kick, but the Ironmen led 27-6 at the intermission.
Another Perrill pickoff on Logan’s opening possession, and later, Winters connected with Perrill on a 34-yard scoring pass on a slant over the middle to make it 35-6 Jackson after Winters ran for a 2-point conversion.
Prater then made a circus catch of a fourth-and-23 pass from Winters early in the fourth period, basically batting the ball back to himself inside the 5-yard line near the far sideline and taking the ball into the end zone for a 27-yard score, to make it 42-6 with 11:31 left.
The Chiefs did get the margin under 30 when Frasure hooked up with sophomore Hunter Hill on a 28-yard scoring aerial with 7:49 left in the game — Poling then caught a 2-point conversion pass from Frasure — before Jackson’s Andrew Davis went over the goal line on a 3-yard run with just under a minute remaining to round out the scoring.
Stat book
Unofficially, Winters finished 7-for-16 with 200 yards and three touchdowns, and added five rushes for 58 yards and two more scores.
Prater added three catches for 160 yards and two touchdowns, while Perrill added a touchdown catch and two interceptions, including one for a touchdown.
Up next
Jackson opens up FAC action on Friday at McClain.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.