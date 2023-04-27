Fourth and Long: About the NBA Playoffs

I want to discuss the NBA playoffs, but I cannot, with a clear conscience, discuss NBA basketball without at least admitting here that I was very wrong about the Miami Heat.
I mentioned that the Heat season was basically coming to an end after their loss to the Hawks in their first game of the NBA play in tournament. In my defense, it looked like their season was essentially done, and I wasn’t offering it as analysis as much as a segue to discuss something different. Still, I was clearly wrong, and if I can brag about how right I am, I can admit how wrong I was too.
I was way wrong. Not only is Miami’s season not yet done, as I write this they are up three games to one against the Bucks, the team most favored to win the championship two weeks ago.
Jimmy Butler turned on playoff mode again and scored 56 points in a game four comeback win that featured the toughest playoff performance seen in awhile. When you take into account how efficient he was and how well he plays defense, it really was super impressive.
I would also be talking about how impressive it is that he is doing it at his age, but LeBron James makes that impossible when he gets 22 points and 20 rebounds on the same night against a much younger Memphis Grizzlies team.
The funniest part of that, of course is the fact that it came days after Dillon Brooks, the man primarily responsible for guarding LeBron in this playoff series, called James old and said he doesn’t respect any player who doesn’t put up 40 against him.
Now I assume Dillon Brooks was referring to 40 points and in fairness, LeBron did not put up 40 points against him. Still, 22 points and 20 rebounds from a guy you called old has to be a bit embarrassing after a loss.
I don’t mind Dillon Brooks calling LeBron James old or trash talking him at all. I do think he looks like a clown when he stands in front of the media and says it after a win, but refuses to talk to the media after the next game, a loss where we are all waiting to watch him eat his words.
I am old but back in my day, we called that a punk move and would have a nickname for Dillon Brooks that is not appropriate for printing in a newspaper.
Speaking of old, there is now a real chance that the Miami Heat and the New York Knicks will face each other in the playoffs. Younger sports fans may not be aware that this is even a basketball rivalry, but there was a time when there was no more exciting a game to watch in all of sports then Miami versus New York in the playoffs.
Keep in mind this is coming from a Carolina fan who knows just how big the UNC versus Duke rivalry is and for just a little while, the Heat versus Knicks rivalry was more entertaining to watch.
I don’t expect these teams will recreate that rivalry but as someone who remembers what it used to be, I’m happy to see them meet in the playoffs again.
