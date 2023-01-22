Nelsonville-York Grab Conference Victory Over Vinton County

The Nelsonville-York Lady Buckeyes separated themselves even further in the Tri-Valley Conference — Ohio standings on Thursday night with a 59-53 win over Vinton County. Sitting at 7-1 in conference play now, they’re two games up on River Valley for second place. They sit only one game behind Athens for first place, who gave Nelsonville-York their sole conference loss earlier in the season.


