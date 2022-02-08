OAK HILL — Oak Hill has had a proud tradition of not just outstanding girls basketball teams, but girls basketball players.
And Monday was Chloe Chambers’ night to etch herself once again into the hall of the immortals.
Already with over 1,000 rebounds to her credit, she became the 15th girl in school history to score 1,000 career points after drilling a 17-footer midway through the third quarter.
“I worked hard to extend my range outside of just being a post player throughout the summer and in the offseason,” Chambers said. “It’s such a great accomplishment to reach this milestone alongside grabbing 1,000 rebounds. I couldn’t have done any of this without my coaches and my teammates. They deserve a lot of credit for helping me to where I am.”
Though Chambers’ milestone was the story of the game, it was Brooke Howard who turned out to be the hero in the end.
With the game tied 39-39 with less than seven seconds left, she took the out of bounds pass, drove to the basket and connected on a layup with 2.6 seconds left to give the Oaks a 41-39 victory in SOC II action.
“Originally the play was designed to give Chloe the ball in the post, but it just wasn’t there,” Howard said. “Northwest was fouling, but I knew I had a few seconds left and there wasn’t any pressure to make the shot since the game was tied. So I just relaxed, went up for the shot and hoped for the best.”
Howard finished the game with 10 points and seven assists to pair alongside with Chambers’ night of 17 points and 10 rebounds.
Chambers helped set the tone early with a pair of buckets, aided by Baylee Howell and Jordan Howard each connecting from distance to give Oak Hill an 11-5 lead after the first.
Northwest managed to cut the lead down to 14-13 midway through the second, but Oak Hill countered back with a 6-0 run behind Chambers and Howell.
Howell buried three 3’s in the first half, helping the Oaks control a 20-14 lead at halftime.
After splitting a pair of free throws early in the third, Chambers had her moment as she connected on a deep jumper for points No. 999 and 1,000, giving the Oaks a 25-18 lead.
“She works hard everyday, and I get on her a lot about getting the ball and going to the basket until someone stops her,” Oak Hill coach Scott Lewis said.
“Sometimes she settles for things, but that’s also a part of tired from playing every single minute. But she’s played incredible over the past four games, really come on strong and helped open things up for our shooters. She’s a great leader on and off the court, and incredible player and I’m happy for her accomplishing what she has this season.”
However, after that bucket and momentary stoppage, Northwest won the quarter 10-6 to trim the lead down to 31-28 heading to the fourth.
Ava Jenkins opened with a bucket for Northwest, bringing the game once again to within one point. However, Oak Hill responded with a 6-0 run behind Brooke Howard to push the lead up to 37-30.
“Our seniors know how to handle those close moments in tight games. They’ve seen it happen a few times so they don’t get rattled,” Lewis said. “They rise to the occasion every time.”
Yet, the Mohawks continued to fight back behind buckets from Jenkins, Kloe Montgomery and Faith Jewett. Then Daria Compton buried a baseline jumper to tie the game 39-39 with 31 second left to cap a 9-2 run.
However, that set the stage for Brooke Howard to deliver the goods with a left-handed layup in the closing moments to seal the victory for the Oaks.
“We don’t matchup very well with Northwest because they’re so long and tall, but we just found a way to get the job done,” Lewis said. “This was a good warmup for our tournament game on Thursday against Southeastern, who is similar in height and plays very well defensively. We have to stay patient and take good shots if we want to advance past Thursday in the tournament.”
In addition to Chambers and Brooke Howard, Howell finished with nine points for the Oaks.
