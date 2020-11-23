JACKSON — It’s been a few years since this level of excitement has surrounded Jackson girls basketball.
However, it is taking things very slowly and keep its expectations realistic as it ushers in this new era.
“We have five kids back from last year on top of this new group of freshman, so we have some things that we can build from,” Jackson coach Matt Walburn said. “We’ve struggled but progressed over the past couple of years, but
Despite Jackson winning just three games last season, it remained competitive in a handful of its games. Depth was its biggest problem as it boasted just nine players.
Now its a roster of 11 players, led by two seniors in returning starter Taylor Evans alongside Maycee Burnside, who have the task of shouldering a much heavier leadership load on top being productive on the court.
“Their experience having played all four years for me is critical to this team,” Walburn said. “They’re both quiet kids, but they lead by example and know how things are done. Their leadership in the locker room is where I’ll need them the most.”
Also back into the starting lineup is junior guard Katelyn Webb, who led the team last season in points, rebounds and steals in route to earning All-FAC and third-team All-District honors last season.
“She’s my leader and floor general, and our success starts with her,” Walburn said. “To be honest, she’s probably never going to leave the floor unless she tells me she needs to. She’ll run the show offensively and be active defensively with how well she steals the ball.”
Alongside her returning is juniors Olivia Kennedy and Lauren Elliott and sophomore Sophia Metzler.
Those players have leadership responsibilities that include helping guide its group of fantastic freshman who have been a highly touted group dating back to seventh grade.
The core group of Mattie Walburn, Kenzie Davis, T.J. Carpenter, Riley Kilgour and Sydney Hughes to date haven’t lost a game in over two years, running through middle school competition with ease.
However, don’t expect them to immediately light the world on fire. Keep in mind they are still freshmen with a ton of room to grow, tangibly and intangibly.
“These girls haven’t lost in two years, but the varsity level is completely different from middle school. There’s no playing kids your age anymore, it’s 14-15 years against 17-18 years old and it’s a completely different speed,” Matt said. “They’ve adapted very well so far and put in a lot of work to be better. The progression and mental makeup of this team will show after they lose for the first time and how they respond in the next game since it hasn’t happened in a long time.”
Their schedule this season includes clashes with Vinton County, Waverly, Minford, South Webster, Coal Grove and Alexander on top of conference games with McClain and Miami Trace.
Pressure can either make one crumble or it can turn something into a diamond. While no one expects Jackson to automatically win the FAC, it certainly isn’t impossible.
“McClain and Miami Trace are the top two teams in the conference, and I think we have a shot to compete with them,” Matt said. “That doesn’t mean we’ll win because learning to win on the varsity level requires experience and we’re young. But I believe we can accomplish some things and continue building one game at a time.”
Jackson began its season on Friday with a 52-47 victory over River Valley. It hosts Vinton County on Tuesday before traveling to Unioto on Monday.
