McARTHUR — Over the past two seasons, there have been three guarantees when it comes to Vinton County girls basketball.
It’ll win at least 18 games, TVC and sectional titles and get to a Division II district final. However, that ‘getting to’ a district final isn’t satisfaction.
Now, the district final window for the Vikings isn’t closing for the next couple of years, but they’re well aware that they need to get the job done.
“We still have the same goal and same mindset every single day, nothing has changed in that regard,” Vinton County coach Rod Bentley said. “We know that we’re a really good team. Right now, we’re working on getting better individually and becoming more skilled which I think we help us get better as a team throughout the season.”
Four of five starters are back in the lineup, as well as six of it’s top seven return with Josie Ousley graduating.
That means Morgan Bentley, Cameron Zinn, Tegan Bartoe, Lacie Williams, Rylee Ousley and Myriah Davis are ready for another potential to bring home some hardware.
“We pride ourselves on being seasoned veterans, and this group has been through it all,” Rod said. “They’ve played in three district semifinals and back-to-back district finals, I expect a ton of leadership from them. They have that chemistry among one another, and that’s what fun about this group. They all work hard, understand their roles and want to be better.”
Speaking of Davis, the Vikings couldn’t be happier to have her back and fully healthy.
She started last season with some big games, including a 14 point, six assist outing against Alexander before suffering an injury against Unioto, ending her season.
“We’re expecting a lot from Myriah this year. Her confidence has gotten a lot better and she’s trusting herself, that’s the biggest thing,” Rod said. “Lacie Williams did a great job filling in a role last year, and she’s been great in workouts and practices. But Myriah has looked great and we’re hoping she picks up where she left off.”
Although the entire Southeast district knows about the firepower and prowess of the Vikings’ top six, it’s the players coming off the bench that will make the difference in a long tournament run or a early exit.
Players like Lydia Lenegar, Lydia Nichols, Chloe Hayburn and incoming freshman Ashley Bentley, who can provide the Vikings that size on the inside it has somewhat lacked to complete their team.
“Both Lydia’s have worked hard to improve and will see some solid minutes for us, as will Chloe,” Rod said. “Ashley hit a huge growth spurt that shocked everyone and she’s continues to get bigger and stronger at 6-foot-2, so she can matchup with those taller, bigger players on the inside.”
On top of playing TVC foes Alexander and Nelsonville-York twice, the Vikings matchup with the likes of Marietta, Fairfield Union, Warren, Wheelersburg, and Fort Frye.
The last three were either in or won a district final, with Fort Frye winning a regional title, so the Vikings have their work cut out for them. But it all leads to them potentially having a third straight chance at winning that elusive district final.
“Getting to the district final means playing teams on the same level as you, or even a level better,” Rod said. “Much like the last two years, everything we’re doing is to have that chance at a district final. Every day in practice, we talk about it and use it as motivation to work harder. The girls know exactly what we’re striving for.”
Vinton County opens its season on Tuesday at Jackson in non-conference action.
