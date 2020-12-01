CHILLICOTHE — For roughly 30 of the 32 minutes on Monday, Jackson led the game while trying to minimize the number of turnovers it committed.
However, the process of learning how to win on the varsity level took
It committed a pair of turnovers in the final minute, which set up Avery Miller to score the game-winning basket with 2.6 seconds left to give Unioto the 37-35 victory over Jackson.
“We played so well for three and a half quarters, but that final four minutes killed us,” Jackson coach Matt Walburn said. “There were some boxouts we missed, committed some late turnovers and missed some easy looks at the basket. Credit to (Unioto coach) Jeff (Miller), he figured out how to attack us and his kids played really hard.”
Unioto held early leads of 2-0 and 5-2, before Jackson (1-2) went on a 6-0 run behind two buckets from Katelyn Webb and one from T.J. Carpenter to take an 8-2 lead.
The Shermans got a little spark from Eric Callahan off the bench and narrowed the gap, but still trailed 12-10 after the first.
Jackson created a little more distance between the two with another 6-0 run, this time as a result of offensive rebounds and putbacks from Kenzie Davis, stretching the lead to 20-12 with 4:55 left.
Both offenses went stone cold for the reminder of the half, but Jackson led 20-14.
“We didn’t play a great first half, but we were doing the necessary things in order to win,” Walburn said. “We were rebounding and converting second chance opportunities, causing turnovers and playing our style. I just told the girls keep doing what you’re doing. Even if we tie in the second half, we still win.”
The Ironladies maintained control and attempted to push their lead to double digits, figuring it would be a near knockout blow to the Shermans.
Leading 24-16, Kenzie Davis buried 1-of-2 free throws but managed to get the offensive rebound after the miss and call timeout to keep possession.
It turned into an empty possession, but Jackson still owed a 27-20 lead heading into the fourth.
Jackson was still holding onto a lead, and attempted to seize all momentum after Carpenter converted a big time and-1 to keep the Ironladies ahead 35-29.
Unioto had problems all night maintaining the rising freshman, who finished with game-highs of 12 points and 14 rebounds.
“She was crashing the glass incredibly well for us. If it wasn’t for her, we might not have gone into halftime with a lead,” Walburn said. “One person can’t do it all for us, but she did everything to could to keep us ahead. She gave a great effort all around.”
But Unioto’s freshman duo of Alexis Book and Amelia Uhrig began to make winning plays as the Shermans battled back. Uhrig was grabbing offensive rebounds, and Book buried a triple that cut the lead down to one possession.
Uhrig converted two free throws that trimmed the lead down to 35-34 with 42 seconds left. After the Shermans forced the 13{sup}th{/sup} and final turnover for the Ironladies, they caught a break when a nearly turnover bounced off a Jackson player.
That set up Book with the out-of-bounds pass, and she found Miller rolling off a screen to the bucket for the go-ahead shot and ultimately the win.
“We shot less than 50 percent from the free throw line, and that’s what costs us ball games,” Walburn said. “That can’t happen in a game that we pretty much controlled until the final possession. It killed us and we can’t have that moving forward. It’s all a part of learning how to finish.”
After Carpenter’s double-double outing, Webb followed by nine points and four rebounds while Davis added eight points and five rebounds.
Jackson hits the road on Wednesday at McClain for FAC action.
