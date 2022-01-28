JACKSON -- This season has already set a new standard for Jackson girls' basketball after years of being at the bottom of their conferences.
It walked into Wednesday's game with a 12-5 record, the most wins in a season since the 2016-17 season and sat atop the FAC standings.
"This is a position we haven't been in as a program in a while, and we've had some great wins this season," Jackson coach Matt Walburn said. "But these are the type of games that must win now that the season is coming to an end, and we have a chance to win the conference."
Hillsboro started to hit shots from deep in the second half, but the Ironladies kept their composure while using the inside presence of Kenzie Davis and T.J. Carpenter down the stretch to pull out a 45-38 victory in FAC action.
"We've grown up a lot and we told ourselves that youth was no longer an excuse," Walburn said. "We have enough games under our belts from the last two years that we should know how to handle ourselves in situations like this. We felt we had an inside advantage with our height and used that in the second half when we needed a bucket."
With Sydney Hughes having missed the last three games, Davis and Carpenter have picked up the slack while Jackson continues its roll.
The sophomore duo combined to score 31 of Jackson's 45 points, led by Davis's 18-point, nine rebound night.
"She creates a lot of opportunities for herself by working underneath to get herself open," Carpenter said. "We make sure to reward her for that work near the basket and she does a great job of finishing at the rim and at the free throw line as well.
"We've had a huge stretch, and we've just had a 'Next Man Up' mentality since Sydney has been out. We all trust one another no matter who is on the floor. The girls who have stepped up just accepted their roles and they've all been playing great."
Despite trailing 5-1 to start the game, the Ironladies answered back with a 7-0 run led by back-to-back jumpers from Mattie Walburn to end the frame with an 8-5 lead.
Both teams traded baskets in the second, but it was mainly about Carpenter's presence on the inside. Whether it was rebound and putbacks or simply just taking the ball herself, she kept Jackson's head above water for the time being.
She scored six of the Ironladies' 10 points in the frame, helping them take an 18-13 lead at halftime.
"We struggled early, but you try to look at the positives and change your outlook instead of dwelling on the negatives," Matt Walburn said. "Sure, we trailed early, but held Hillsboro's scoreless for the final five minutes of the first quarter. There were times we played too fast, and we want to play that way, but we weren't getting anything in transition, so we had to settle down since every possession matters in a game like this."
Despite neither team shooting particularly well from the floor, that was about to change, and Hillsboro's Rylie Scott caught fire.
After not scoring in the first half, Scott connected from deep. Then connected again, and later buried her third triple of the frame which tied the game 24-24 in the blink of an eye.
David and Carpenter scored the final seven points, helping to offset four 3's in the third by Hillsboro, the final one coming from Brynn Bledsoe to take a 31-27 lead into the fourth.
"We had it on our scouting report to not leave Scott open because she can shoot the ball," Matt Walburn said. "We lost her on defensive rotations a couple of times and that's what happens when you leave a good shooter with any type of room to get the shot up."
However, that's when Davis put her foot down and took over. She opened the fourth on a personal 6-1 run that gave Jackson its largest lead of the game at 37-28.
Though Hillsboro attempted to claw its way back, it didn't have enough fire power to counter back Jackson's free throw shooting. Despite shooting just 15-of-29 from the stripe, it went 10-of-18 in the fourth which was enough to seal the envelope for the win.
"We have got to be better at the foul line over these next couple games before tournaments get here, but the main thing is that its nice to get a win and move one step closer to potentially winning the conference," Matt Walburn said. "We handled ourselves very well in the fourth after Hillsboro was making shots left and right. It wasn't anything we hadn't seen before so we showed a lot of growth, and I'm proud of the girls."
After Davis, Carpenter finished with 13 points and six rebounds, followed by Mattie Walburn with eight points.
Hillsboro turned around the next night following the loss to Jackson, and defeated Chillicothe 63-43 to earn the Ironladies a share of the conference title for the first time since 2014.
Jackson will travel to Chillicothe next Saturday for a chance to when the outright FAC championship.
"It's a pretty exciting feeling being this close to an outright conference title, and we want this so much for our seniors who haven't been in this position before," Carpenter said. "We're playing for them, and we'll be ready for when we hit the road for Chillicothe."
