JACKSON — Mattie Walburn still remembers the last time she watched Jackson cut down the nets after a sectional win.
She was in second grade when it happened.
“I was a ball girl on the team when they cut the nets down,” Walburn said. “Watching my dad and that team accomplish that only made me want to work harder to make that happen for us. We’ve put in so much work from the end of last season to now for this moment.”
Eight years later, she now has a string as a player to match the one she got as a ball girl.
Led by Walburn and T.J. Carpenter, Jackson put on a defensive second half clinic as it held Miami Trace to just 11 second half points to run away with a 54-37 victory in a Division II sectional final on Monday.
“This was all about heart, intensity and energy. And we didn’t play with any of that in the first half, yet still only trailed by two possessions,” Jackson coach Matt Walburn said. “We made a few adjustments, but it was ultimately on the girls to show that they wanted this. Last time we played Miami Trace here, we didn’t handle their late pressure well. We did much better this time.”
“We play for our seniors because they haven’t been in this position, so it’s pretty special to get this win for them,” Carpenter said. “Our goal from the beginning of the season was to win the conference, and to add a sectional is incredible. It’s been great to have all of the community support and I think everyone is starting to realize that we can play well when we have that support and energy to feed off of.”
Because both teams are so familiar with one another, there weren’t many surprises they could throw at each other.
However, their energy levels couldn’t have been further apart. Miami Trace started out hot behind the trio of Hillary Jacobs, Jesse Stewart and Mallory Lovett to jump ahead 12-4.
Jackson answered back though to end the quarter with a 10-2 run, featuring a buzzer-beating triple from Katelyn Webb to tie the game 14-14.
It took a 15-14 lead after splitting a pair of free throws, but Kaelin Pfeifer got loose on a series of cuts to the basket. That, alongside her pesky defense helped create turnovers and sparked a 10-0 run for a 24-15 lead.
The Ironladies continued to battle though, scoring four of the next six points before forcing a turnover with 11 seconds left.
A wild sequence ensued, but the ball ended up in Mattie Walburn’s hands and she buried the jumper at the buzzer to cut the deficit to 26-21 at halftime.
“It just wasn’t a good first half for us,” Matt Walburn said. “Mattie kept us afloat as much as she could, but we left a lot of points because we didn’t finish our chances. Our defense wasn’t great either, we gave up way too many layups and Miami Trace shot 60 percent. However, being down just five wasn’t a terrible spot to be in at that point.”
Jackson knew that if it could just convert its opportunities, then it had a more than just a puncher’s chance to win.
It turned to Carpenter to begin fighting back, and she led the charge on an 8-2 run out of the gates, cutting the lead down to just 30-29.
Continuing to pour it on, Carpenter and Kenzie Davis combined for an 11-2 run — a 19-2 run in total, giving Jackson a 40-32 lead heading to the fourth.
“I couldn’t do anything without my teammates,” Carpenter said. “They all did such a great job at creating opportunities for me, and that energy just goes through everyone and allows us to play better.”
The defense continued to put the clamps on the Panthers, causing turnover and turnover as frustration settled in very quickly.
No ball movement, no energy and no shots were being taken. It was the beginning of the end, and the Ironladies had no problem sealing the deal with back-to-back 3’s from Davis and Mattie Walburn to close it out.
“We had a talk during halftime about who wants it more and asking are we willing to work for it,” Mattie Walburn said. “We came out with a lot more energy and effort, especially on the defensive side of the ball.”
Carpenter finished with 19 points alongside seven rebounds, followed by Mattie Walburn with 15 points and six rebounds.
Davis added nine points and six rebounds.
Jackson advances to a Division II district semifinal at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at Southeastern High School to play against Vinton County, who defeated McClain to move on.
Vinton County already owns a victory over Jackson from the opening game of basketball season, a game that was close in the fourth before the Vikings pulled away.
“We’ve got four days to practice and prepare for them,” Mattie Walburn said. “We know what they’re good at, but I think if we can control them from the arc, then we have a really good shot.”
