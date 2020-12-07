WAVERLY — Offense wins games, but defense wins championships. And Waverly had both factors working on Saturday.
The Tigers (2-1, 1-1 SOC II) used their experience and a 1-2-2 press to force 22 turnovers, which turned into a lot of fastbreak buckets on their way to a 54-35 victory over Jackson (1-4, 0-1 FAC) in non-conference action.
“We knew that Jackson was a talented team with a bright future, but they’re young with starting four freshmen so we wanted to capitalize on their youth,” Waverly coach John Bonifield said. “(Jackson coach) Matt (Walburn) does a great job with that program, and you can see they compete hard and fight. They’re tough and they made us work for the win.”
While the defense put in work all day, the offensive output was just as stellar with four players finishing in double figures for the Tigers, led by Zoiee Smith with 14 points and eight assists.
Sarah Thompson added a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds, while Kelli Stewart chipped in 10 points.
Carli Knight had 11 points and four assists, but her impact was mostly felt on the defensive end as she routinely was in the passing lines, causing turnovers and leading fastbreaks.
““(Waverly coach) John (Bonifield) does a great job with his team and they are a very talented group," Jackson coach Matt Walburn said. ”Zoiee does a great job running the show and everyone just feeds off her energy and ability to make plays in the open court."
It took time for Jackson to figure out how to attack the press, and it was a rough start. Waverly forced six turnovers early as the Tigers jumped ahead 10-0, before finishing out with a 15-6 lead.
However, the Ironladies pieced together a 9-2 run behind T.J. Carpenter and a 3-pointer for Sydney Hughes that cut the game down to 17-15.
The Tigers in turn ended the half on a 6-0 run to control a 23-15 lead after forcing 15 Jackson turnovers.
"Although we started out down double digits, it wasn't because we playing bad, we just didn't make a shot," Walburn said. "But we weathered the early storm and cut it down to two points before they went on their run to end the half. We talked at halftime about winning the third quarter and protecting the basketball."
Jackson came out strong to start the second half, trimming an eight-point lead down to 28-24 after a pair of buckets from Mattie Walburn.
But that’s when the experience of Smith began to take over. With the ball in her hands, she scored and assisted on the Tigers’ next nine points that ultimately created a double-digit lead at 35-24. From that point, it was all Waverly as it closed out in the fourth for the win.
“It was a four possession game and we battled to cut the lead down to four points," Matt Walburn said. "I'm not sure if we got tired down the stretch in the third but we didn't have enough left in the tank. There's a lot of areas we have to fix defensively and we need to be better passing the ball offensively. We make too make chest passes instead of bounce passes that get stolen to turn into points the other direction.
"I know we're young, but that cant be an excuse anymore now that we're five games in. We have to grow up and stop using youth as an excuse. And we as a coaching staff, starting with me, have to be better moving forward."
Carpenter finished with 11 points and eight rebounds, followed by seven points and five rebounds by Katelyn Webb for Jackson.
Jackson returns to the court for FAC action on Saturday at home against Washington.
Jackson: 6-9-14-6
Waverly: 15-8-14-17
Jackson: 13-44 FG, 6-9 FT, 3-11 3pt., 23 rebounds (Carpenter 8), 22 turnovers, 7 assists (Carpenter, Walburn 2). Scoring: Carpenter 11, Webb 7, Walburn 6, Hughes 5, Davis 3, Elliott 3.
Waverly: 23-51 FG, 7-20 FT, 1-6 3pt., 33 rebounds (Thompson 13), 15 turnovers, 12 assists (Smith 8). Scoring: Smith 14, Knight 11, Thompson 11, Stewart 10, Carter 6, Little 2.
