SOUTH WEBSTER — If Oak Hill begins to go on a hot streak in the second half of the season, Saturday was its jumpstart.
The Oaks extended their Christmas an extra day, and gave themselves an extra present in the form of a 67-63 win over South Webster in double overtime.
“It was great just to get a game in, let alone against a great South Webster team,” Oak Hill coach Doug Hale said. “I’m proud of all our girls stepping up in big moments early and late in the game. Brooke Howard hit some clutch shots, Chloe (Chambers) came alive late, Olivia (Clarkson) and Baylee (Howell) hit some shots as well. Great team win for us.”
It took a complete team effort for Oak Hill (3-3, 3-2 SOC II) to pull out the win since it had no answer on how to stop Bri Claxon. Then again, very few teams do.
The junior guard sliced and diced her way through the Oaks’ defense, hitting jump shots, getting to the rim, sinking free throws and converting fastbreak buckets. All of that rounded up to her finishing with 36 points for the second straight game.
“What a player she is,” Hale said. “We tried to take the lane away from her, but she has such a beautiful pull up jumper that she was knocking down. We brought our post players over for help defense, but she was on such a roll that it almost didn’t even matter.”
Oak Hill held a 30-24 lead at halftime, but South Webster (3-4, 2-2 SOC II) began piecing together a dominant third quarter. It overwhelmed Oak Hill on the boards, which helped cut down a 37-29 lead to 37-36 with a 7-0 run behind Bella & Bri Claxon.
Back-to-back buckets from Bri Claxon capped an 11-0 run to end the third as the Jeeps held a 40-37 advantage.
“South Webster came out and changed their defense in the second half, and it took a little time to adjust,” Hale said. “They were beating us on the glass in the third, so we switched a couple things and changed our focus more towards getting basket cuts instead of outside shots.”
With South Webster ahead 44-42, Chambers gets the bucket plus the foul on top of a technical foul called on the Jeeps. Clarkson buried both free throws for a 46-44 lead.
Later tied 48-48 in the final seconds, Howard drove to the bucket and scored a scoop lay-in that seemed to be the game-winner with six seconds left.
However, Bri Claxon went coast-to-coast in 5.9 seconds and scored the layup to beat the buzzer and push the game to overtime, tied 50-50.
Chambers began to assure herself down the stretch in the post, grabbing rebounds and getting putback baskets. She helped Oak Hill go ahead 57-55, but Bri Claxon converted a bucket to tie the game.
Howard answered back by driving to the rim and banking in another bucket with six seconds left.
“I just saw an opening and had to take the risk,” Howard said. “We didn’t have much time to kick the ball out or anything, so I just kept it and took the shot.”
Yet, once again, Bri Claxon received the in-bounds pass and drove the length of the floor before caressing nylon at the buzzer that sent the game to double overtime, tied 59-59.
Chambers continued to battle inside against South Webster’s Faith Maloney for rebounds, winning the battles when it counted the most. Both players finished with 19 rebounds each, but Chambers converted free throws in double overtime and ended with 20 points to help the Oaks pull out the win.
“I love playing against Faith, she’s such a great competitor,” Chambers said. “It took me a while to finally just settle down. My job is to rebound and get putbacks. This is a huge win for us. It’s tough for us playing on Saturday’s for some reason, but we needed a game like this and it’s a huge boost for our confidence to know that we got another league win and we’re one win closer to winning the conference.”
After Chambers, Olivia Clarkson finished with 17 points, followed by Baylee Howell with 13 points and five assists.
Howard ended the night with 12 points, 10 points in the fourth quarter and both overtimes, alongside seven rebounds.
Box Score
Oak Hill: 18-12-7-13-9-8
South Webster: 15-9-16-10-9-4
Oak Hill: 23-62 FG, 14-28 FT, 7-26 3 pt., 40 rebounds (Chambers 19), 15 turnovers, 11 assists (Howell 5). Scoring: Chambers 20, Clarkson 17, Howell 13, Howard 12, McCain 4, Doss 1.
South Webster: 23-58 FG, 15-21 FT, 2-9 3pt., 37 rebounds (Maloney 19), 14 turnovers, 8 assists (Shupert 3). Scoring: Bri Claxon 36, Bella Claxon 11, Zimmerman 11, Maloney 3, Shupert 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.