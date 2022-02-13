JACKSON — Every single night she's taken the floor, Jackson's Katelyn Webb is the shortest person on the court.
Yet, night in and night out over the past four years, she's been the most important player for Jackson and continuously makes the biggest impact.
A staple of Jackson's starting lineup ever since she took the floor as a freshman, she's gone from the bottom of the conference to the very top following Jackson's FAC title victory over Chillicothe on Tuesday.
We caught up with Jackson's do-it-all senior guard to discuss being a conference champion, playing for coach Matt Walburn, her perseverance and much more.
Question: You have seen it all in your four years from the bottom of the mountain to finally being on top. What has this season been like for you?
Webb: After going through two tough seasons my first two years, I was always wishing for a more successful season. This season has been everything I’ve ever hoped for. Winning big games and finally being conference champs has obviously made this season super special to me, but the bond I’ve made with my teammates is something I will cherish forever. This season has been so memorable, I definitely don’t want it to end.
Q: When a team isn’t winning, sometimes players have a tendency to quit and move on. But you stayed. Why was it important for you to stay with it and what did all those years teach you?
W: The journey has been tough, but sticking it out has been worth it. Perseverance is one of my greatest strengths. I believe in delayed gratification. Being a league champ makes those tough seasons worth it. Whenever the work gets to feeling hard or a game gets tough, I have that resilience that I gained from my first two years.
Q: From what I understand, you’re also a competitive cheerleader with potential to cheer big time in college. Is that true? What do you enjoy about it?
W: My plan, as of right now, is to cheer in college. I have always loved cheering, but I truly fell in love with it my freshman year. At that point I wasn’t entirely sure if I was going to cheer or play basketball in college. At the beginning of this school year was when I finally decided I was going to focus more on cheer. Cheer is just something that is always fun for me. There are always new skills to shoot for in cheer, and I think that’s what I love so much about the sport.
Q: You’re 5 feet tall. And in basketball, most of the time, that would be a disadvantage. How have you managed to turn your size into your biggest strength?
W: Being in a sport where my size is a disadvantage has made me work harder. A lot of people say that I play like I’m way taller than I am, and I think that’s how I’ve really turned it into a strength of mine. Although it is a disadvantage, I like being able to prove that height doesn’t have to be a negative.
Q: Coach (Matt) Walburn raves and gushes about you every chance he gets. What has it been like playing for him and in what ways his he impacted you?
W: Coach Walburn has been such a great mentor in my life. He has always supported me even before I was in high school. I’ve truly loved playing for him all four years. Not only has he helped me be a better basketball player, but he’s made me a better person. He’s taught me so many valuable lessons that I will never forget. I know that even years after I’ve played my last basketball game that I can always call him if I ever need him. That’s something you can’t say about every coach.
Q: Describe the feeling hearing the final buzzer go off and realizing you’re finally a conference champion.
W: It is truly indescribable. I can finally call myself a FAC champ and that’s something no one can take away from me. Hearing that buzzer go off and just knowing that we finally did it is a moment I will never forget. I couldn’t wait to get in the locker room and celebrate with my teammates. We worked so hard for this, and we went out there and proved it. We earned that.
Q: What have been some of your favorite moments over the past four years?
W: There have been some big moments this year alone, like our first game against Chillicothe and the excitement in the locker room and finally being conference champions. I definitely can’t forget about the game winner at Athens my freshman year. Outside of the basketball games, I have a second family. The memories that I’ve made with these girls and the coaching staff are the most important moments in my opinion.
Q: Heading into tournament play against Miami Trace, what is yours and the team’s mentality, and what will it take to make a tournament run?
W: We have to play with the mentality that this could be our last. None of us want it to end, so we have to play like that. We have the belief that we have the potential to make a run in this tournament. It won’t be easy, but I think if we all trust each other and ourselves, we can have a successful end to our season.
