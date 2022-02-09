OAK HILL — From the minute she stepped onto the floor as a freshman, it was obvious there was something special about Oak Hill’s Chloe Chambers.
Perhaps most of that stemmed from the fact she was one of the tallest players on the court already at 5-foot-10, and still growing at that time.
However, now at 6-foot-1, she’s turned into one of the most dominate post players in Southeast Ohio, putting up double-double games almost on a nightly basis.
But height doesn’t just automatically mean success, there’s a lot of work she’s put in to make her the player she’s become today, which included becoming the newest member of the 1,000 career point club in Tuesday’s 41-39 victory over Northwest.
Oh, and she’s also collected her 1,000th career rebound last month in a road win over River Valley.
Ahead of Thursday’s tournament game against Southeastern, we caught up with the senior forward to talk about some of her favorite memories, playing for longtime coach Doug Hale, her teammates past and present and much more.
Question: You guys have had some ups and downs this season, went through a coach change and dealt with some depth issues and things like that, yet you guys are 12-9. How satisfying is it to uphold that winning standard, and what has this season been like for you?
Chambers: It is the most satisfying feeling in the entire world. Knowing that we are keeping the winning tradition of the Lady Oaks going is something that we all cherish more than anything. This season has been nothing short but amazing for me. Coming into this year, nobody thought we would win more than five games, and now, after a long season, we are standing with 12 wins. I have had to overcome double team after double team in each and every game, and my teammates make it so much easier for me to score and perform to my best ability each night.
Q: You’re one of the best post players in Southeast Ohio. A double-double machine. Teams gameplan for you anytime they play Oak Hill. What areas of your game did you work on coming into the season?
C: Coming into this season, I knew I needed to work on my outside shots. Before this year, it was hardly known for me to shoot outside of the paint. I have worked tremendously on extending my range outside of this zone. Also, I knew that the challenges I’d be facing were going to be harder than any before, so I prepared myself mentally for every challenge me and my team could face this season.
Q: Where/How did your love for basketball start? What has the game done for you personally?
C: My love for basketball started when I was five years old. My mom wanted me to play for my school’s recreational league, and ever since I picked up a ball, I knew it would be my sport. Personally, the game has taught me many life lessons on perseverance, but most importantly, it has introduced me to some of the greatest people and the best friends I could ever ask for.
Q: You, Baylee (Howell) and Brooke (Howard) have been mainstays for the past four years. Just talk about the bond you three have and what they mean to you.
C: Me, Baylee and Brooke have been inseparable on the basketball court for as long as I remember. Even off of the court, we share a bond like no other friendships I’ve ever had. Without these two, I would not be the player I am today, and I’m sure they would say the same thing. The chemistry we all share allows us to play to our full potential every night and push each other to be the best we can be.
Q: You got the chance to play for three years under a legend in Coach Doug Hale. And now this year under Coach Lewis. How have they both helped you become better on and off the court?
C: Coach Hale will definitely be a role model that I will talk about for years. He taught me so many things about facing challenges as well as becoming a better person not only off the court, but more importantly, in life in general. Being coached by Doug will forever be something I am most proud of. Coach Lewis, coming into the season knew he had some big shoes to fill. With that being said, he coached under Coach Hale and knew the traditions of Lady Oaks basketball and knew what it was going to take for us to keep these going. I think that he has done a great job keeping our traditions alive and keeping things similar to how they have been ran the last three years. This helped us remain comfortable in the program as well as stay as successful this year as we have been in past years.
Q: Over your four years, you’ve played on some really good teams. What are some of your favorite memories?
C: Some of my favorite memories include playing in a district championship game my sophomore year. Going into the tournament, nobody thought we would make it past sectionals, so proving other teams and everyone else wrong will be something I remember forever. Another favorite memory would be playing with Cate Brisker and Peyton Miller. These two girls taught me so much about the sport, and every memory I have with them are memories that will last a lifetime.
Q: You’re the 15th girl in Oak Hill history to score 1,000 career points and you also have over 1,000 rebounds. Talk about both of those milestones and what they mean to you.
C: Getting the achievements of 1,000 points and rebounds is something that I’ve strived for since I was a little girl. These milestones prove to myself that my hard work and dedication has paid off and have also taught me that I can achieve anything I put my mind to.
Q: Heading into tournament play against Southeastern, what is the team’s mentality and what will it take to make one final tournament run?
C: Coming into the tournament, our mentality is to take it day by day. We know that each day we have to get up and be mentally and physically ready to work. In order for us to move on and make a run, we need to execute our offense and keep our defense tight like it has been in the past couple regular season games.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.