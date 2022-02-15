McARTHUR — There is no lack of confidence when it comes to Vinton County's Tegan Bartoe. If she gets an open look, the ball is going up.
And most likely, it's caressing nylon on the way down.
We caught up Vinton County's senior guard to discuss elevating her game, scoring 1,000 points, her favorite memories, tournament mentality and much more.
Question: Coming off of a state championship run last season, you guys had a huge target on your back this season. What has this season been like for you?
Bartoe: I knew this season was going to be tough. After everything we accomplished last season i knew it was going to be hard to top. This season has been a challenge but it has only made my team and I stronger. I believe it has only bettered us to look back at what we accomplished last year as we try to do the same.
Q: You’re known for being fearless as well as one of the best scorers in Southeast Ohio. Teams gameplan more for you anytime they play Vinton County. What areas did you work on improve your game coming into the season?
B: I knew I had to step up and become a scorer more than a playmaker as we lost two of our best scorers last year. I worked more on taking over the game and becoming a leader. I feel as if I play good and encourage my teammates to do their best then we win games.
Q: Your team and teammates placed a lot of responsibility on your shoulders. How have managed to shoulder a huge load and accept that challenge as a leader of the team?
B: Being a leader is not something that is hard. My teammates help me be the leader I am. They push me to be the best I can be and I expect the same out of them.
Q: Where/How did your love for basketball start? What has the game done for you personally?
B: I’ve played basketball since I was in the 1st grade. Not only that but I have been around basketball my whole life. I was always at my brothers games or my cousins games and seeing them play. I got to witness what it was like to be good at something from a very young age because of this. I wanted to do the same.
Q: You’ve played for two great coaches in Coach Bentley and now Coach Jones. What has it been like playing for both of them? How have they helped you become better on and off the court?
B: Both coaches expected the best out of me and pushed me harder than anyone. I have learned to be tough and you can get through anything. I’ve also learned that hard work pays off.
Q: Against Lynchburg-Clay, you became just the seventh girl in VC history to score 1,000 career points. What did achieving that milestone mean to you?
B: Achieving my 1,000 points was something I always dreamed of. Coming into high school I knew it was something not many people do in their career. I’m so thankful that I was able to do this and I wouldn’t have been able to without the support of everyone around me.
Q: Talk about the bond that you and the other seniors Cameron, Lacie, Rylee and Sydney have on and off the court, and how important that’s been to you personally.
B: The bond I share with my teammates has been something I cherish every year. This year is something different though as I have played with all the seniors since I was in the 4th grade. Not only are we close on the basketball court, they are also my best friends. I believe a bond like this only pushes all of us to be our best as we want to see everyone succeed.
Q: Four times you guys have won the TVC. 58-2 in conference games. Three straight district finals, a regional title and more. What have been some of your favorite memories throughout your basketball career?
B: Some of my favorites memories throughout my basketball career are the bus rides back from our playoff run. Everyone was happy in what we accomplished even when we had lost. I will never forget coming outside of the Dayton Arena and seeing everyone there supporting us after the final four game, it was something some people never get to see.
Q: Heading into the tournaments, what is the team’s mentality and what will it take to get back & win another district title? What would winning a second district title mean to you?
B: Our mentality is just the give it our all as it could be our last time playing together. I know everyone is going to play as hard as they can because experiencing a playoff run is something you will never forget. Winning a second district championship is definitely a goal of mine and I believe we can accomplish that if we all just play hard and play for each other.
