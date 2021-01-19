MCARTHUR — Morgan Bentley is the ultimate competitor.
So much so that she had mixed feelings after establishing herself as the greatest scorer in Vinton County history on Saturday.
By scoring 24 points in the Vikings’ game against Dublin Coffman, Bentley surpassed Erica Zinn’s record of 1,343 career points as she currently sits at 1,352.
“I knew I was close to it although I wasn’t sure how close, and I didn’t think I was going to get it in that game,” Bentley said. “I figured it might happen in the last three or four games of the season, but it came much earlier than I anticipated.”
Bentley was sitting at 22 points on the evening when she noticed that there were a handful of plays called for her to score.
That’s when the light bulb went off in her head and she knew the record wasn’t too far away.
And with 1:23 left in the game, she got the ball and drove to the basket, converting what turned out to be points No. 1,344 and 1,345.
History in the making.
“I remember that Cameron (Zinn) ran over, hugged me and said, ‘You broke the record’, and I was shocked since I didn’t realize I was that close to it. And then it clicked that that’s what the timeout on the floor was for,” Bentley said with a laugh. “I’ve worked my whole life for it so it was an exciting moment. I’m beyond thankful for my teammates, coaches and family always pushing me, and sharing that moment with them was incredible.”
While the accomplishment is incredible and one she is proud of, it happened on a night where the Vikings suffered their first loss of the season 69-56 to the Shamrocks.
“It was a little bit of weird position because it’s a great individual accomplishment, but I’m a team first person and we were losing,” Bentley said. “So I wasn’t as excited as I probably should have been at the time.”
“That was a special moment for us as a family,” Rod Bentley said. “Call it a dream come true. I saw it from an early age that Morgan wanted to be a ball player. Not too many kids would beg you to take them to the gym, and she would get up every morning and get shots up before going to school. She has love for the game and it’s amazing to see where it’s taken her.”
The record just marks another accomplishment Morgan can check off her high school career goals.
TVC Player of the Year? Check.
District Player of the Year? Check.
All-Ohioan? Check.
TVC Champion? Check.
Sectional Champion? Check.
1,000 points and now All-Time leading scorer? Check and check.
Now there’s only thing left for her to accomplish in her eyes, and it’s what the entire team craves so desperately.
“This is my last year to get that district championship, so it needs to happen,” Morgan said. “We’ve worked too hard and been there twice. I honestly didn’t know because of COVID if a season was going to happen. But now that we’re here and playing, I want that district title.”
“We want that district title.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.