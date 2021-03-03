ZANESVILLE — The greatest girls basketball team in Vinton County history is not finished adding to its legacy just yet.
The Vikings adjusted their gameplan, knocked down free throws and owned Tri-Valley in every statistical category as they earned a 60-42 victory over the Scotties in a Division II regional semifinal on Tuesday.
"These girls are probably the most basketball smart group I've ever been around," Vinton County coach Rod Bentley said. "It's like they're all seniors even though Tegan (Bartoe), Cameron (Zinn) and Lacie (Williams) aren't, and thank God for that. But they want it so bad and a game like this shows it."
While typically the Vikings have the green light to shoot from distance, they quickly realized that their advantage was attacking the basket.
With the change in style, the Vikings ended up earning frequent flyer miles at the free throw line and knocking down 19-of-25 from the stripe.
"A lot of our 3's weren't falling in the first quarter," Vinton County's Morgan Bentley said. "So Coach told us, 'No more 3's, get to the rim'. All week we worked on cutting to the middle since we thought Tri-Valley was going to play zone on us a little more. We moved a lot more without the ball and either scored or went to the free throw line."
Despite the end result being one-sided, it was Tri-Valley who had the early advantage. With Vinton County figuring out how to solve the Scotties' four corners offense, Lexi Howe and Anna Krupa scored 10 of the their 12 points to jump ahead 12-5 after the first.
However, the early nerves of the regional stage wore off and Vinton County started to find its footing.
Trailing 16-11, Cameron Zinn hit two free throws followed by a layup from Myriah Davis and Tegan Bartoe drilled a triple for a 7-0 Vikings run to take their first lead at 18-16.
Davis and Morgan Bentley connected on free throws, then Lacie Williams scored in transition before burying a huge trifecta with less than 10 seconds left to put the Vikings ahead 28-21 at halftime.
"I was really nervous in the first quarter," Williams said. "I took a couple shots but left them both short. Finally I just just calmed down, we all did a team and that's what led to us going on a roll in the second."
"Lacie was a little down on herself because she didn't play as well in the district final against Circleville," Rod Bentley said. "But she stepped up this game the way we all knew she would and I'm proud of her."
That 3 from Williams slowly began to open the floodgates as the Vikings started the third on an 8-3 run via Zinn, Davis and Morgan Bentley to control a 36-24 lead.
The Scotties managed to cut the lead down to single digits with a 6-1 run, and finished with 10 of the final 15 points scored behind Howe, but Vinton County still led 41-34.
"Howe is a really good player, very quick and drives the ball very well," Morgan Bentley said. "But we knew that they didn't have great shooters so we started to pack the paint more and make them beat us from the outside."
Although the Scotties did all that work to give themselves a chance, they couldn't stop the Vikings from getting to the rim.
After Williams scored in transition, Bartoe got fouled and connected on a pair of free throws, pushing the lead back up to double digits at 49-38. From the point on the Vikings went on an 8-1 run to officially punch their ticket to a regional final.
"These girls have fire in their eyes and you can see it on the floor," Rod Bentley said. "I came in at halftime and they were on the board correcting their mistakes. That's how much they want it."
Davis led the Vikings with 15 points, followed by 14 points and eight rebounds from Zinn.
Williams added 13 points and five rebounds, while Morgan Bentley had 13 points and eight rebounds.
Vinton County advances to a Division II regional final on Friday back at Zanesville High School for a showdown with top-seeded Sheridan.
"It's a long drive up here, but it's one we're happy to be making again," Rod Bentley said.
Box Score
Tri-Valley: 12-9-13-8
Vinton County: 5-23-13-19
Tri-Valley: 13-44 FG, 2-15 3pt., 10-15 FT, 21 rebounds (Tracy 6), 21 turnovers, 7 assists. Scoring: Howe 14, Krupa 9, Tracy 7, Duplar 4, Dittmar 3, McLoughlin 2, Littick 2, Rose 1.
Vinton County: 19-51 FG, 3-16 3pt., 19-25 FT, 31 rebounds (Zinn, Bentley 8), 15 turnovers, 9 assists (Zinn 3). Scoring: Davis 15, Zinn 14, Bentley 13, Williams 13, Bartoe 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.