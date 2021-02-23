MCARTHUR — Head coach Rod Bentley likes to joke that Vinton County is in the middle of a one light town.
However, that light is always green when it comes to the Vikings.
They buried four 3's in the first quarter and overwhelmed Waverly on their way to a 76-43 victory on Tuesday in a Division II district semifinal.
"There are times as a coach where you work behind the scenes a lot and you think sometimes what you're saying to the girls goes in one ear and out of the other," Bentley said. "But this was a solid reminder that they listen and execute gameplans to a T. I couldn't be more proud of them for how they battled and translated everything from practice and the film room to on the court."
Part of the Vikings' first-quarter barrage was the effectiveness of both Myriah Davis and Lacie Williams.
Davis's shooting combined with Williams' sneaky offensive rebounding was all the Vikings needed to set the tone.
Davis buried a pair of 3's and outscored the Tigers alone 12-10 in the first quarter, and the duo outscored them 29-22 in the first half.
In total, they connected on seven of the Vikings' eight 3's on the evening. Davis finished with 22 points while Williams netted 17 points.
"You can guard Cameron (Zinn), Tegan (Bartoe) or Morgan (Bentley), but you can't guard all five of our players," Bentley said. "Every player has the green light to shoot the ball, and we do a good job of finding those players who have a rhythm. They're outstanding players who can go off faster than you can blink."
While Davis and Williams led the charge offensively, the defensive effort focused on keeping Waverly out of the driving lanes.
That led to a lot of half-court offensive play, which turned into 12 first half turnovers as the Vikings maintained a double digit lead from the first quarter until the final buzzer.
"(Waverly's) Zoiee Smith is one of the best players in Southeast Ohio and a true point guard in every way," Bentley said. "She sees the floor as well as any player possibly could. We threw multiple bodies at her and defended her in different ways whether it was purely face guarding or using our length side-to-side."
Alongside David and Williams, Cameron Zinn finished with 20 points, 15 rebounds and five assists, while Morgan Bentley had nine points, 11 rebounds and four assists.
Vinton County now advances to its third straight district championship for a rematch of last year's district final against Circleville.
That game will be played at 7 p.m. on Friday at Southeastern High School.
"I think us being there for a third time ... one, it makes us spoiled but two, the kids understand the moment now," Bentley said. "For Morgan (Bentley), Tegan (Bartoe), Cameron (Zinn) and Lacie, this is their third straight time playing at this level. We're proud to be playing at this level, and we won't take it for granted. We'll see where it takes us this time."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.