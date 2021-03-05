ZANESVILLE — For the past three years, Vinton County has wanted a taste of regionals.
And now, not only did it get a taste of regionals, it completely blew through the competition.
In its biggest game of the season, the Vikings stayed true to form and simply outmuscled top-seeded Sheridan for a 54-37 victory to claim a Division II regional championship — their first in school history.
“It was a gut check time, and we stayed true to our scouting room along with the time we’ve put in the film room,” Vinton County coach Rod Bentley said. “Holding a team like Sheridan to just 37 points says a lot about our defense and team effort. We’ve evolved over the past year, and our defense has become pretty special.”
Friday’s victory was the culmination of four years of hard work and heartbreaks. From losing back-to-back district finals to regrouping in the offseason and now punching their ticket to state.
“This moment means more than anything,” Vinton County’s Morgan Bentley said. “I’ve been playing basketball since I was four years old, and this is the biggest thing I’ve ever accomplished. It means ever more to do it with my dad, family and my teammates who are sisters to me as well.”
Vinton County understood that getting by Sheridan wasn’t an easy task, especially with 6-foot-1 Faith Stinson — Sheridan’s single-season school record holder in points and blocks, patrolling the middle.
But that didn’t stop the Vikings from attacking at all angles offensively, and limiting Stinson on the other end to just six points and seven rebounds.
“She’s a super strong player,” Vinton County’s Cameron Zinn said. “We watched so much film on her, and made it a point to double team her and not to let her do that drop step that she likes to do. Morgan was really physical with her all night and she did a great job guarding her.”
Both teams weren’t shy about putting the ball early, but Sheridan has the early edge. Tied 7-7 just two minutes into the game, Sheridan’s Grace Conrad and Jamsiyn Stinson put the Generals ahead 13-7.
After trading baskets, Zinn buried a pair of free throws to close the gap to 15-11 to end the first.
Much like they did against Tri-Valley, the Vikings found their shot in the second and brought the fight to the Generals.
Myriah Davis connected on back-to-back 3’s, followed by another triple from Tegan Bartoe for a 9-2 run that quickly put the Vikings ahead 20-17.
“That gave us a ton of energy and swung everything in our favor,” Morgan Bentley said. “It changed our confidence especially after trailing in the first quarter. It helped us out so much.”
Sheridan’s attempts to answer back however, didn’t exactly go to plan. As shots weren’t falling, frustration slowly began to settle in. Still leading 26-24, Morgan Bentley buried a triple to put the Vikings ahead 29-24 at halftime.
“That was Morgan’s first bucket of the game and it was such a big shot,” Rod Bentley said. “It was even bigger that both Stinsons (Faith and Jamisyn) only made three shots in the half. That’s a testament to our defense and Morgan hitting that shot was a perfect way to end the half.
“Honestly, I think our nerves just get the best of us in the first quarter because this is the first time being on this stage at a regional,” Morgan Bentley said. “We just need a warm up quarter I guess to finally shake everything off and find our rhythm.”
While Sheridan continued to search for an offensive spark to start the third, Davis provided that jolt for the Vikings by scoring the first five points, putting them ahead 34-26 before finishing with a 39-30 advantage heading into the fourth.
The Generals made one last attempt to get the back in the game, but trailing 41-32, Zinn corralled a loose ball and found Lacie Williams, who connected from deep to ultimately put the dagger with the Vikings ahead double digits.
“We have all the trust in Lacie and her shooting ability,” Zinn said. “That shot gave us all the momentum we needed to finish the game. Once she made it, we knew the game was over and it let us relax a little bit. We needed a shooting game like this since our shots haven’t been falling as much lately.”
Davis finished with a game-high 18 points and four rebounds, followed by 14 points from Bartoe. Zinn added 10 points and seven rebounds.
“The good thing about our team is that we don’t care who scores because we’re such an unselfish group,” Zinn said. “I think that has a lot to do with us beating teams by 15 points or more, we don’t care who scores. We just want this so bad and it doesn’t matter who scores to get us there.”
The Vikings advance to a Division II state semifinal at 2 p.m. on Friday at the University of Dayton to face the winner between Perry and Shaker Heights Laurel.
“We get school canceled and the team stays in a hotel,” Morgan Bentley said with a smile. “I can’t wait for Dayton.”
Box Score
Sheridan: 15-9-6-7
Vinton County: 11-18-10-15
Sheridan: 14-46 FG, 4-17 3pt., 5-12 FT, 24 rebounds (Faith Stinson 8), 13 turnovers, 5 assists (Duplar 3). Scoring: Beckstedt 17, Conrad 9, Faith Stinson 6, Jamisyn Stinson 5.
Vinton County: Scoring: 16-44 FG, 7-18 3 pt., 15-18 FT, 28 rebounds (Morgan Bentley 10), 10 turnovers, 6 assists (Davis 3). Davis 18, Bartoe 14, Zinn 10, Williams 7, Morgan Bentley 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.