CHILLICOTHE — It had to happen at some point, but that doesn’t make the ending any better or easier to digest.
The era of the greatest senior class in Vinton County girls basketball history has come to an unfortunate end.
Friday was the closing of quite possibly the best sports chapter in Vinton County history, all sports included as the Vikings fell to Sheridan 63-34 in a Division II district final.
Just like that, the class of 2022 officially rides off into the sunset.
“Our girls are competitors, and they understood the challenge that was in front of them,” Vinton County coach Brett Jones said. “They went down with a mindset that they were going to compete until the final buzzer sounded. Sure it was tough, but I’m proud of how they represented themselves, Vinton County High School and the community.”
A four-year stretch that might not be matched again.
83-15 overall record. Four straight TVC championships, four straight sectional titles, four straight district final appearances, one district title, one regional title and state runner up.
“I hope that the younger players who got the chance to not just watch the girls, but also be their teammates understood the level of work they put in to get this far,” Jones said. “It’s not just about being skilled at your position, or a skilled player. There’s so many details that you have to be able to pick up. These girls did a lot of work on their own when it came to film study and game planning. They had a drive to become better and wanted it.”
Despite returning three starters a pair of contributors off the bench from last season, there were questions about how this team would come together.
Were there moments from uncertainty? Sure there was, especially after getting throttled by Warren and losing to Nelsonville-York early in the season.
Then came losses to Wheelersburg and Marietta.
However, all that did was allow the Vikings to put in more work to regain their form and get back on track. What followed was more success in winning a conference title and going undefeated for their careers against Alexander.
“I don’t think a lot of people thought we’d be very good, let alone win the TVC and get back to another district final,” Jones said. “We just played our game every night and I give all the credit to the girls. They wanted to prove what type of team and what type of character they have. We handled the adversity and continuted to get better. They set a standard moving forward of how Vinton County basketball should be.”
Sheridan had nearly every edge on paper, though it was the same way the last time these two teams met in a regional final. However, the Generals also had a year to prepare and the mental edge.
The Vikings kept it as close as possible early after a pair of 3’s from Tegan Bartoe had them within 9-7 early. But the Generals answered back with a 7-0 run to end the first with a 16-7 lead.
Sheridan continued to pile it on and once the lead reached double-digits, it was a forgone conclusion as it coasted to victory the rest of the way.
Bartoe finished with 20 points and Cameron Zinn added 11 points.
Bartoe, Zinn, Lacie Williams, Rylee Ousley and Sydney Smith all now depart the program, leaving their mark and a long list of accomplishes that will forever be immortalized.
“They’ve meant everything to this program. No doubt they alongside last year’s class are the two best class to come through Vinton County,” Jones said. “They’re a class of action, not smoke and mirrors. They put the work in, and the results show. Four straight district finals, first time that’s ever been done in Vinton County history. Unmatched. I’m so proud of them for everything they accomplished, and we will miss them so much.”
