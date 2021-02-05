ALBANY — Over the last four years, Vinton County's senior class has never known what it's like losing to Alexander.
And thanks to a second-half offensive onslaught from Morgan Bentley, they'll never know at all.
The senior forward scored 20 of her game-high 25 points in the second half that sparked the Vikings, allowing them to pull away for the 61-44 victory over Alexander on Thursday.
In addition to going 8-0 for their careers against the Spartans, they also clinched their fourth-straight TVC crown.
"I remember saying in my sophomore year that I wanted to win TVC all four years, and we did it," Bentley said. "Alexander has pushed us every time to be better, and that's part of the rivalry. Neither team wants to lose, and we're very competitive. But to go undefeated against them and win TVC again is an incredible feeling."
"I'm so proud of the girls and our program," Vinton County coach Rod Bentley said. "The program is bigger than all of us, and we want to keep this thing going. Alexander is a great team, and they come out very prepared. They battled with us and gave us a great test, but at the end of the day, we kept pushing through and knocked down shots. Great team win."
What's even more impressive than the victory and conference title is the fashion in which the Vikings accomplished the win.
They committed just two turnovers and defensively blocked 10 shots, seven of them by Cameron Zinn.
"Our team defense was unbelievable all night long," Rod Bentley said. "The girls just played hard all night. Tegan (Bartoe) and Myriah (Davis) played really good perimeter defense, Cameron was a force in the post blocking shots left and right, and we adjusted defensive schemes very well."
Back-to-back 3's from Morgan Bentley and Lacie Williams allowed the Vikings to take a 10-6 lead. They maintained their distance to end the first as Zinn converted a bucket, then blocked an Alexander shot attempt at the buzzer to make the game 16-11.
The Spartans answered out of the gates with a 10-2 run behind Kara Meeks and Erin Scurlock to take a 21-18 lead midway through the second.
However, Vinton County ended the half on a 7-2 run, capped by a bucket from Myriah Davis to take a 25-23 lead at halftime.
"We made it a point at halftime to take the ball out of Marlee Grinstead's hands and make her teammates score," Rod Bentley said. "But at the same point, we wanted to take a few more chances as well and put other kids in situations to make them handle the pressure."
Out of the gates in the third, Morgan Bentley put her foot down and took over.
She became more aggressive on the boards, getting a pair of rebound and putbacks before drilling two shots from distance for 10 straight Viking points.
"In the first half, my stomach was rumbling from all of the nerves that I had," Morgan Bentley said. "Halftime was just what we all needed, myself especially to just calm down. I just started playing in the second half and shots started going in."
Meanwhile on the other end, Zinn continued blocking shots like it was going out of style, coming up with three in the third.
Although Alexander cut the lead back down to 37-36, Davis buried a triple to push the game back to two possessions heading into the fourth.
"We didn't play very well in the first half, but we finally picked it up," Davis said. "Cam took a couple charges and had a ton of blocks, just played a great game. Even though I've only played against Alexander a couple times because of injury, I know how much the rivalry means so I wanted to make an impact as well."
Alexander continued to push the Vikings to the limit, trailing just 47-44.
But then Morgan Bentley drilled a spot up triple before Rylee Ousley converted from deep, which served as the dagger as the Vikings ended on a total 14-0 run to end the game and secure the title.
"Rylee is a great teammate, and I'm so proud of the game she had," Morgan Bentley said. "She gave us great minutes and rebounded the ball very well. Hitting that corner 3-ball was a moment she deserved and just what we as a team needed to put Alexander away."
After Morgan Bentley, Davis finished with 14 points while Zinn had eight points, nine rebounds to go with her seven blocks.
Box Score
Vinton County: 16-9-15-21
Alexander: 11-12-13-8
Vinton County: 22-57 FG, 9-10 FT, 8-19 3pt., 29 rebounds (Zinn 9), 2 turnovers, 10 assists (Bartoe 5). Scoring: Bentley 25, Davis 14, Zinn 8, Bartoe 8, Williams 3, Ousley 3.
Alexander: 18-43 FG, 3-3 FT, 5-10 3pt., 21 rebounds (Grinstead 6), 19 turnovers, 8 assists (Grinstead, Mace 3). Scoring: Grinstead 13, Scurlock 10, Mace 10, Meeks 6, Casto 5.
