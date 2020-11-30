JACKSON — Vinton County wasted no time at all assuring its dominance and making quick work of Jackson on Tuesday night.
The Vikings had three players finish with double figures scoring as they breezed by the Ironladies with an 85-26 final.
Myriah Davis finished with a game-high 25 points, including four 3-pointers, followed by Morgan Bentley with 21 points and four steals.
Tegan Bartoe added 11 points and five assists while Cameron Zinn had eight points, nine rebounds, six steals and four assists.
The Viking return to action on Wednesday in non-conference action at Warren, while Jackson plays at McClain in FAC action that same evening.
