ALBANY -- The level of dominance displayed over the past five years at Vinton County might never be duplicated again.
58-2 in TVC Ohio play. Over 100 wins and less than 15 losses.
And now it can add five-time TVC Champions to its resume following a 53-33 drubbing of its conference rival Alexander on Wednesday.
"We were dialed in from the very beginning, wanted this one really bad and we played spectacular," Vinton County coach Brett Jones said. "They played a great defensive game, stuck to the gameplan and really understood the intensity of the moment. It also helped to knock down some shots early, and that opened things up."
"Honestly, we kind of expected to win because that's what we've done for the past three years," Vinton County's Tegan Bartoe said. "It's a great feeling to make it four in a row and never have lost the conference for us seniors. Four in a row has been done before by last year's senior class so it's nice to do the same thing."
Remember when the Vikings started the season 2-2, including a loss to Nelsonville-York? It appeared there could have been a new top dog in the TVC.
What followed was 10 straight conference wins, and the Vikings reminding everyone who still runs the TVC jungle.
"Ever since that loss to Nelsonville, we've improved so much and gotten much closer as a team," Vinton County's Cameron Zinn said. "We play so much harder every game, and this feels so special to win it outright for a fifth straight season."
Alexander had a clear gameplan from the beginning to slow the game down, and prevent the Vikings from getting out in transition.
While the pace was much slower, the Spartans still had no answer for Bartoe, who set the tone out of the gates.
She buried back-to-back triples to start the game, giving the Vikings an 8-2 advantage. Though the Spartans answered back with the next four points, the Vikings still held an 8-6 lead after the first.
"I was going to give it my all," Bartoe said. "It's my last time playing at Alexander, so whatever it took to win was exactly what I was going to do."
What started as a close game after the first did not end that way going into the break. The Vikings were about to turn into the Vikings.
Behind 3's from Bartoe and Lacie Williams, followed by a bucket underneath from Chloe Haybron, that sparked an 8-0 run to push the lead up to 22-11.
They continued to apply the pressure with buckets from Zinn and Lindsey Riddle to stretch their lead. Then the Spartans lost Riddle on the perimeter, and she buried the triple to end the half with the Vikings ahead 32-15.
They put everything on cruise control the rest of the way to lock up the outright title, the first one for Jones as the head coach.
"I'm so proud of these girls, and this one is definitely special for me," Jones said. "I've been a part of the last four as an assistant, and to come in my first year and win the conference means the world. It's a testament to the kids as well. They're such a talented and special group who have put in so much work to make this happen."
Bartoe buried five triples and finished with 21 points, while Zinn added 11 points and 13 rebounds.
The Vikings wrap up the regular season on Thursday at home against Trimble before turning their attention to the tournament, where they'll host McClain on Monday at home in a Division II sectional final.
"Our communication on the defensive end needs to be better, it's been a coaching point ever since we first started high school ball," Zinn said. "Any game could be our last, and we want that district championship again so as long as we continue to push and play hard, I think we can do it.
"We want that feeling again."
