CHILLICOTHE — For the last three years, it's been the mission for Vinton County to win a district championship.
Its suffered heartbreak in previous two district finals, falling to Washington Court House and Circleville.
But now that heartbreak has turned into triumph.
The Vikings used an 18-1 second quarter burst to claim their first-ever Division II district championship in girls basketball history with a 58-29 rout of Circleville on Friday.
"It's really an unbelievable feeling. I called a timeout when the game was already well in hand, and tears just started flowing from the girls' eyes," Vinton County coach Rod Bentley said. "I wanted this so bad for them because they've worked so hard for it and with everything they've been through, they deserve this one."
The main goal of Vinton County was to neutralize Circleville's Kenzie McConnell, who burnt the Vikings in last year's game for 20 points and eight rebounds.
Although she scored 10 first-quarter points, the Vikings through different bodies at her and held her to just two points the rest of the night.
"We mixed up defenses a lot, and we knew what Circleville wanted to do which was get the ball to Kenzie," Vinton County's Cameron Zinn said. "We mixed up double teams and I fronted her a lot when we switched into our 2-3."
Tegan Bartoe started out the game with back-to-back 3's, followed by an assist underneath to Zinn to put Vinton County ahead 8-4.
Then McConnell kicked it into high gear and scored the next 10 points for the Tigers to tie the game 14-14 after the first.
"She's such a great player," Zinn said. "We didn't expect her to shoot that 3, and then she swished it so we realized we had to guard her on the perimeter and not just inside. In a way, it made us focus more."
However, McConnell sat with foul trouble and Vinton County used that chance to create some distance.
Zinn led the charge on an 8-1 run to start with a pair of buckets that pushed the lead up to 22-15.
Between Zinn, Myriah Davis and Morgan Bentley, the Vikings finished on a 10-0 run and blew the game open 32-15 at halftime.
"We started out playing man defense, but quickly realized that using our pressure was the better option," Rod Bentley said. "Our guards did an amazing job up front as we used out full court and three-quarter court pressure, which created a lot of turnovers."
With the Vikings sensing blood in the water, they went in for the kill and used a heavy dose of Davis to do so.
After struggling a little in the first half, the nerves wore off and she found her rhythm. Whether it was from distance, midrange or the free throw line. she continuously put one dagger in after another.
She scored 13 points in the third quarter before finishing with 18 points and seven rebounds.
"This game meant so much, especially since I haven't played a tournament game since my freshman year due to injury," Davis said. "Being with this team and accomplishing this championship means everything."
Alongside Davis, Zinn finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds while Bartoe added 12 points. Rylee Ousley came off the bench and brought down six huge rebounds as well.
"She crashes the board so hard, to the point that I'm competing with her for those rebounds," Zinn said with a laugh. "She's a smart player and sees the floor really well. She did great."
Vinton County advances to a Division II regional semifinal on Tuesday at Zanesville High School against Dresden Tri-Valley.
"We really wanted this, it's what we've been chasing for three years. But we're not done yet," Zinn said. "We've been scouting Tri-Valley and we'll be ready for them. Our goal is Dayton."
Box Score
Circleville: 14-1-11-3
Vinton County: 14-18-19-7
Circleville: 8-30 FG, 2-9 3pt., 11-13 FT, 18 rebounds (Kenzie McConnell 5), 19 turnovers, 3 assists. Scoring: Kenzie McConnell 12, Gabby McConnell 10, Yancey 5, Winter 2.
Vinton County: 21-60 FG, 7-31 3pt., 9-10 FT, 35 rebounds (Zinn 12), 3 turnovers, 11 assists (Bartoe 4). Scoring: Zinn 18, Davis 18, Bartoe 12, Morgan Bentley 8, Lacie Williams 2.
