NELSONVILLE — As she drove down the court early in Thursday's game against Nelsonville-York, Cameron Zinn passed the ball to the right corner.
However, Zinn quickly went to the basket after Nelsonville-York's Cayleigh Dupler switched to defend a wide-open Rylee Ousley on the perimeter.
Ousley made the pass right back to Zinn and she connected on the open layup, marking career points No. 1,000 and 1,001.
Another milestone achieved in the already storied career of the greatest volleyball player in school history and one of the best athletes to ever don a Vinton County uniform.
"I've played with a lot of great players over my four years of high school, and I couldn't have done any of this without them," Zinn said. "I've had great coaches and great teammates as well, so it's feels awesome to reach this milestone."
Those were just her fourth and fifth points of the game at that point. She ultimately finished with 19 points -- all in the first half, alongside 15 rebounds as the Vikings got their revenge and beat Nelsonville-York 56-41 to remain atop the TVC standings.
"Cameron is such a special player, and plays the game so unselfishly," Vinton County coach Brett Jones said. "She'll be the first to tell you that scoring isn't her top priority, and it never has been. She's focused on rebounding and playing defense, but for her to accomplish 1,000 points for her career, I couldn't be happier for her."
"Honestly, I'm more happy about the win than the milestone," Zinn added.
Though Zinn's milestone was the story of the game, her teammates Lacie Williams and Tegan Bartoe provided plenty of fireworks of their own throughout the night.
Williams found her shot early to compliment Zinn, and give the Vikings an extra shot in the arm offensively from distance. She connected on three 3's in the first half, scoring 11 of her 15 total points in the first 16 minutes.
The duo combined to score 30 of Vinton County's 36 first half points.
That opened the door for Bartoe to put the final nail in the coffin for the second half. She got the rim at will and followed up her own misses for putback buckets as the Buckeyes had no answer for the senior standout.
She scored 15 of Vinton County's 20 points in the second half, giving her a game-high 21 points along with seven rebounds.
In total, the trio of Zinn, Williams and Bartoe combined to score 55 of the teams' 56 points.
"We've all played together since we were little, so that chemistry between the three of us has always been there," Zinn said. "We all stepped up at different times in the game and that's what led to the win."
"We all have the mentality that we need to do our best, but win this game as well," Bartoe added. "We've been preparing for this game ever since they beat us the first time, so this was important for us not just for revenge, but for the TVC as well."
Zinn's layup to achieve the milestone put the Vikings ahead 11-3, and she was just getting started.
She was coming for blood after scoring just two points in the first meeting back in December, and continued attacking. Layup after layup, one rebound and putback after another, there was no containing her.
With Vinton County leading 15-11, the attack continued as she helped the Vikings push their advantage up to 25-14 by scoring 16 points. Then Williams later connected from distance, furthering the lead to double digits before going into the half with a 36-22 lead.
"Scoring 36 in a half is a big deal for us against a solid team like Nelsonville-York," Jones said. "We got some stops defensively and it helped open up some gaps in transition for some buckets as well. It also helps when Cam goes off the way she did in the first half."
It was all about Bartoe in the second half, and though Nelsonville-York tried to keep up, it simply didn't have enough offensive firepower to keep pace.
The lead stayed double digits for the remainder of the game as Bartoe continued to hit one shot after another to preserve the win.
The Vikings remain tied atop the TVC alongside Alexander, who they'll square off against on February 3 in Albany.
There's still some big games left against a sneaky Meigs team, a Notre Dame team who currently sits at 10-3 on the season and an undefeated state-ranked Trimble squad to end the season.
However, Bartoe and company remain confident as they head into the final stretch of their season before heading to tournament play to defend their district crown.
"If we continue playing the way we have and know we can, we can beat anybody," Bartoe said.
