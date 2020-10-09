JACKSON — For the last six years, there have been three guarantees.
Death, taxes and Chillicothe girls being conference champions.
Although Jackson (10-4, 7-3 FAC) put up a tough fight and battled to the bitter end, it wasn’t enough as the Cavaliers scored three goals in the final 15 minutes for a 3-0 victory on Thursday, the 11th shutout pitched by the Cavaliers this season.
“Division I, II and III, Chillicothe is the best team in the area and we played right with them for 60 minutes," Jackson coach Jon Groff said. ”We had a few mental lapses in the final 20 minutes and they put the ball in the back of the net. Those lapses can't happen against a good team like that, but I was completely proud of the girls and how they battled."
Although Chillicothe maintained ball possession for much of the game, Jackson goalie Mattie Walburn was the story of the first half, and much of the second game as well.
The Cavaliers launched more than 15 shots at the net on the evening, including eight in the first half, yet couldn’t get anything by Walburn.
Jackson packed it in the box anytime the Cavaliers got within 15 yards of the goal, but anything that got by its back line, Walburn was there to clean it up as she had six of her 10 saves in the first half to keep the game scoreless.
“For her being just a freshman, she’s such an amazing keeper and you can already see the talent she has,” Groff said. “She’s only going to get better and better each year. Our gameplan was to give Chillicothe nothing easy and make them shoot from the outside because we trust Mattie to make those saves. We would have gotten beat 8-0 if she didn’t play the way she did. She played an awesome game, and I couldn’t be more proud of her.”
Walburn continued to be a wall, and Jackson’s offense was able to string some passes together and put the pressure on the Cavaliers’ defense.
However, the final third of the field was the Ironladies’ biggest downfall as anytime they attempted one extra pass for a potential shot, the ball wound up at a Chillicothe player’s foot going the other direction.
“We made it down the field much better in the second half, but making that extra pass successfully was our downfall,” Groff said. “That’s sort of been the story in all of our losses. We get the ball going, start streaking up the field but it’s getting that extra for a shot that kills us. We started to release a little more instead of packing it in like the first half and gave ourselves a chance.”
Jackson’s defense continued to show resistance to Chillicothe’s offense, but the Cavaliers caught the first break with Ali Mathis sent a laser into the back of the net to break the game open and give the Cavaliers a 1-0 lead.
Just minutes later, Gemma Maimone took the free kick from 20 yards away, and the ball hit off the outstretched hands of Walburn into the back of the net. Then Erslan capped the night with a goal of her own that put the game on ice.
"Our gameplan was to pack the middle and force them to shoot from the outside," Groff said. "The last time we played them, four of their goals came from beating us off the corner and playing the ball to the middle where they had girls streaking in. We took that away for the most part even though they got a couple.
"In the end, the girls showed me that they can play with anyone in the area. We've faced some bigger teams this season and picked up some wins, which is great now that tournament seeding is a few days away. I like where we're at and the effort the girls continue giving every night."
Up next
Chillicothe returns to the pitch on Saturday in a non-conference match with Marietta, while Jackson is back in action on Tuesday at Fairfield.
