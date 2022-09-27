Golden Rockets Compete at Fed-Hock Invitational Staff Reports Sep 27, 2022 Sep 27, 2022 Updated 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save STEWART – Wellston High School’s cross country runners posted top times at the Federal Hocking Invitational.Held Wednesday (Sept. 21) at Federal Hocking High School, Nik Hill led the Golden Rockets with a 26th place finish (20:05 minutes) against 78 runners from 14 schools.Golden Rockets’ Kimberly Aubrey placed 20th (24:16) against 66 runners from 14 schools. Aubrey’s teammate Rylee Leach finished at 61st place (32:19).Wellson’s Kaliup Brady placed 67th (25:28) while Blake Dazey was 76th (33:08) and Jonathon Baker-Thompson was 77th (33:32). Trending Recipe Videos You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Runner Invitational Rocket Sport School Kimberly Aubrey Rylee Leach Cross Country Nik Hill Recommended for you Trending Recipe Videos Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes
