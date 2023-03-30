WELLSTON – The Wellston golden Rockets had a dominant performance Wednesday night when they defeated South Gallia 17-1 in just five innings.
Wellston scored six runs in the first inning. Two batters after Wellston scored their first run of the night, South Gallia threw an errand pitch which gave Rylan Long an opportunity to score. The third run was scored by Logan Martin, the fourth run was scored by Will Briggs on a passed ball. Johnny Scott scored the fifth run of the inning for Wellston after Karter Witt singled.
The scoring didn’t slow down in the second inning as the Golden Rockets scored another five runs. AJ Ervin, Briggs, Scott, and Branen Taborn all scored before there was a single out. At the end of the second, Wellston’s lead was now 11-1.
The third inning saw the Golden Rockets score another six runs. Briggs, Taborn, Blake Dazey, and Jackson scored before they had one out for the inning. Nik Hill scored the 16th point for Wellston before the Golden Rockets won the ball game 17-1.
Stats:
Rylan Long: .603 strike percentage, 1 RBI
Josh Jackson: 2 runs, 1 hit, 1 RBI
Will Briggs: 3 runs, 1 hit, 1 RBI
Branen Taborn: .545 strike percentage
Justin Jackson: 3 runs, 2 hits, 2 RBI
Logan Martin: 1 run, 2 hits, 1 RBI
Johnny Scott: 2 runs, 1 hit, 2 RBI
