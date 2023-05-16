NELSONVILLE — The Wellston baseball team dominated Nelsonville-York in a 14-4 victory Monday night.
The Golden Rockets came out of the gate swinging taking an early 6-0 lead. In the first inning Wellston scored four runs. Josh Jackson and Rylan Long scored after Logan Martin hit a ground ball and reached first on an error by Nelsonville.
With two outs, Nelson’s pitcher balks, which allowed Martin to score. Johnny Scott crossed home plate for the final time in the inning after another balk by Nelson’s pitcher.
Logan Wyatt scored the first run of the second inning after Josh Jackson doubled on a fly ball to center field. Two batters later, Josh Jackson scored by stealing home plate. Halfway through the middle of the fourth inning, Wellston led Nelsonville-York 6-0.
In the fourth inning, Nelsonville had a three-run inning and scored their final run in the sixth inning.
Wellston had a five-run sixth inning to clinch their 14-4 win. Wyatt put the first run of the inning on the board after Martin walked. Josh Jackson scored his third run of the night and Long scored his second run of the night on a wild pitch. Martin scored his second run of the night on an error by Nelsonville. Wellston’s 13th run of the night was scored by Scott after Wyatt grounded into fielder’s choice.
The Golden Rockets scored another run in the seventh inning to finish their impressive 14-4 win over Nelsonville.
Stats:
Josh Jackson: 3 runs, 2 hits, 1 RBI
Logan Wyatt: 2 runs, 2 hits, 1 RBI
Logan Martin: 2 runs, 3 RBI
Justin Jackson: 1 hit, 1 RBI
Rylan Long: 2 runs
Johnny Scott: 3 runs
Evan Carter: 1 RBI
Branen Taborn: 1 run
Colt Fortner: 1 run
Karter Witt: 1 hit
Blake Dazey: 1 hit
Alicia Caple is sports editor for the Circleville Herald.
