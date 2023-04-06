WELLSTON- The Wellston Golden Rockets pitched a shutout game against River Valley Monday night.
Wellston started their scoring in the second inning by recording four runs. Will Briggs scored on a single hit and Evan Canter scored on a throw. One batter later, Johnny Scott scored on a sacrifice bunt by AJ Ervin. The Golden Rockets led River Valley 4-0 at the end of the second inning.
In the bottom of the third, Logan Martin scored on an error and Scott scored his second run of the night. Wellston’s lead increased to 6-0 by the end of the third inning.
In the bottom of the fourth inning Ervin bunted giving Mason Stevens the opportunity to cross home plate. Nik Hill scored the last run of the night for the Golden Rockets after a single hit. Wellston clinched the 8-0 shutout win over River Valley.
The Golden Rockets are scheduled to meet Belpre at the diamond on Thursday. The first pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.
Stats:
Josh Jackson: 2 hits, 2 RBI
Logan Martin: 1 run, 1 hit
Will Briggs: 1 run, 1 hit
Johnny Scott: 2 runs, 1 hit
Evan Canter: 1 run
Justin Jackson: 1 run, 2 hits, 3 RBI
Mason Stevens: 1 run
Karter Witt (pitcher): 0.701 strikeout percentage, 10 strikeouts, 0 hits allowed, 0 runs and earned runs allowed, 0 walks, and 0 home runs allowed
