Jackson's Ethan Rasp and Caleb Rose both qualified for district tournament in Zanesville after being the top two individual qualifiers in sectional action. 

WILLIAMSPORT — Jackson boys golf has enjoyed some success throughout the season, and now they're doing so in the tournament.

Caleb Rose shot an 89 to finish tied for 14th, and Ethan Rasp shot 92 to finish in a tie for 18th-place in the boys’ Division I sectional golf tournament at Crown Hill Golf Course in Williamsport, Ohio on Thursday.

Both guys were the top individual qualifiers and advance to district tournament action on Tuesday at Eagle Sticks Golf Club in Zanesville.

